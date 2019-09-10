Sientra Inc. (SIEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI)

Since Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) and Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) are part of the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sientra Inc. 7 4.30 N/A -3.22 0.00 Predictive Oncology Inc. 1 13.24 N/A -0.83 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Sientra Inc. and Predictive Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) and Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sientra Inc. 0.00% -119.6% -50.4% Predictive Oncology Inc. 0.00% -714.1% -255.2%

Volatility & Risk

Sientra Inc. has a 0.28 beta, while its volatility is 72.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Predictive Oncology Inc. has beta of 2.41 which is 141.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Sientra Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Predictive Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and has 0.7 Quick Ratio. Sientra Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Predictive Oncology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Sientra Inc. and Predictive Oncology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sientra Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 Predictive Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Sientra Inc. has a consensus target price of $16.43, and a 154.33% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Sientra Inc. and Predictive Oncology Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 54.1% and 4.5%. Insiders owned 2.4% of Sientra Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.5% of Predictive Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sientra Inc. 6.09% -0.97% -27.55% -44.65% -68.15% -52.01% Predictive Oncology Inc. -6.88% -17.72% -9.72% -38.1% -43.48% 4.99%

For the past year Sientra Inc. has -52.01% weaker performance while Predictive Oncology Inc. has 4.99% stronger performance.

Summary

Sientra Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Predictive Oncology Inc.

Sientra, Inc., a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; and breast tissue expanders. It also provides body contouring products; facial and nasal implants; scar management products under the bioCorneum and Silishield brand names; saline-filled breast implant sizers to identify the correct style and size of implants; and non-breast tissue expanders for expanding tissue and skin surface area for burn care and other reconstructive use. The company was formerly known as Juliet Medical, Inc. and changed its name to Sientra, Inc. in April 2007. Sientra, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.