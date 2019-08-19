Sientra Inc. (SIEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With IsoRay Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)

Since Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) and IsoRay Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) are part of the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sientra Inc. 8 4.80 N/A -3.22 0.00 IsoRay Inc. N/A 3.18 N/A -0.10 0.00

In table 1 we can see Sientra Inc. and IsoRay Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Sientra Inc. and IsoRay Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sientra Inc. 0.00% -119.6% -50.4% IsoRay Inc. 0.00% -74.6% -59.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.28 beta means Sientra Inc.’s volatility is 72.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, IsoRay Inc.’s beta is 1.65 which is 65.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sientra Inc. are 1.5 and 1.2. Competitively, IsoRay Inc. has 6.2 and 5.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. IsoRay Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sientra Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Sientra Inc. and IsoRay Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sientra Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 IsoRay Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 137.43% for Sientra Inc. with average price target of $16.43.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 54.1% of Sientra Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 7.3% of IsoRay Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.4% of Sientra Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.99% of IsoRay Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sientra Inc. 6.09% -0.97% -27.55% -44.65% -68.15% -52.01% IsoRay Inc. -2.58% -9.68% -11.79% -11.02% -43.44% 23.5%

For the past year Sientra Inc. had bearish trend while IsoRay Inc. had bullish trend.

Sientra, Inc., a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; and breast tissue expanders. It also provides body contouring products; facial and nasal implants; scar management products under the bioCorneum and Silishield brand names; saline-filled breast implant sizers to identify the correct style and size of implants; and non-breast tissue expanders for expanding tissue and skin surface area for burn care and other reconstructive use. The company was formerly known as Juliet Medical, Inc. and changed its name to Sientra, Inc. in April 2007. Sientra, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

IsoRay, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma. It sells its products to facilities or physician practices that utilize multiple surgical facilities at which primarily prostate brachytherapy procedures are performed. The company was formerly known as Century Park Pictures Corporation and changed its name to IsoRay, Inc. in 2005. IsoRay, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Richland, Washington.