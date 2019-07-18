Sientra Inc. (SIEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD)

Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) and Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Medical Instruments & Supplies. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sientra Inc. 9 4.37 N/A -3.22 0.00 Cantel Medical Corp. 74 3.64 N/A 1.78 37.85

Table 1 demonstrates Sientra Inc. and Cantel Medical Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sientra Inc. 0.00% -119.6% -50.4% Cantel Medical Corp. 0.00% 11.9% 7.6%

Volatility & Risk

A -0.02 beta indicates that Sientra Inc. is 102.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Cantel Medical Corp. has a 1.09 beta and it is 9.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Sientra Inc. is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.2. The Current Ratio of rival Cantel Medical Corp. is 2.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.8. Cantel Medical Corp. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Sientra Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sientra Inc. and Cantel Medical Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sientra Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 Cantel Medical Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

$17 is Sientra Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 169.84%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sientra Inc. and Cantel Medical Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 88.5% and 89.8% respectively. Insiders held 2.1% of Sientra Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 8.8% of Cantel Medical Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sientra Inc. -21.52% -11.1% -38.72% -65.15% -61.44% -48.94% Cantel Medical Corp. -4.69% -0.82% -18.62% -20.1% -45.9% -9.55%

For the past year Sientra Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Cantel Medical Corp.

Summary

Cantel Medical Corp. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Sientra Inc.

Sientra, Inc., a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; and breast tissue expanders. It also provides body contouring products; facial and nasal implants; scar management products under the bioCorneum and Silishield brand names; saline-filled breast implant sizers to identify the correct style and size of implants; and non-breast tissue expanders for expanding tissue and skin surface area for burn care and other reconstructive use. The company was formerly known as Juliet Medical, Inc. and changed its name to Sientra, Inc. in April 2007. Sientra, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention products and services for the healthcare market worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Endoscopy, Water Purification and Filtration, Healthcare Disposables, and Dialysis. The Endoscopy segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets; transport systems; mobile medical carts; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid and flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; cleaning and disinfecting reusable components used in gastrointestinal endoscopy procedures; and technical maintenance services. The Water Purification and Filtration segment provides water purification systems; bicarbonate systems; hollow fiber filters; filtration and separation, liquid disinfectants and cold sterilization, and dry fog products; and room temperature sterilizers for the dialysis and specific healthcare applications, research laboratories and pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and commercial industrial customers. The Healthcare Disposables segment offers biological and chemical integrators, sterilization pouches, towels, bibs, tray liners and sponges, nitrous oxide/oxygen sedation equipment and related single-use disposable nasal masks, face masks, shields, hand sanitizers, germicidal wipes, surface disinfectants, saliva ejectors, evacuator tips and plastic cups, and prophy angles and pastes, as well as waterline treatment products for maintaining safe dental unit waterlines. The Dialysis segment provides medical device reprocessing systems, sterilants/disinfectants, dialysate concentrates, and other supplies for renal dialysis. The company sells its products through its direct distribution network in the United States; and directly or under third-party distribution agreements internationally. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Little Falls, New Jersey.