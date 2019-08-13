Sientra Inc. (SIEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With BIOLASE Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL)

Both Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) and BIOLASE Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) compete on a level playing field in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sientra Inc. 8 4.93 N/A -3.22 0.00 BIOLASE Inc. 2 0.63 N/A -1.06 0.00

In table 1 we can see Sientra Inc. and BIOLASE Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Sientra Inc. and BIOLASE Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sientra Inc. 0.00% -119.6% -50.4% BIOLASE Inc. 0.00% -156.2% -60.2%

Risk & Volatility

Sientra Inc. is 72.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.28. Competitively, BIOLASE Inc.’s beta is 2.04 which is 104.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Sientra Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. On the competitive side is, BIOLASE Inc. which has a 1.9 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. BIOLASE Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sientra Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sientra Inc. and BIOLASE Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sientra Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 BIOLASE Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 131.08% for Sientra Inc. with consensus target price of $16.43. Competitively the consensus target price of BIOLASE Inc. is $3, which is potential 118.98% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Sientra Inc. looks more robust than BIOLASE Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 54.1% of Sientra Inc. shares and 35.5% of BIOLASE Inc. shares. 2.4% are Sientra Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, BIOLASE Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sientra Inc. 6.09% -0.97% -27.55% -44.65% -68.15% -52.01% BIOLASE Inc. -0.64% 9.93% -30.49% -17.64% 19.23% 56.57%

For the past year Sientra Inc. has -52.01% weaker performance while BIOLASE Inc. has 56.57% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Sientra Inc. beats BIOLASE Inc.

Sientra, Inc., a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; and breast tissue expanders. It also provides body contouring products; facial and nasal implants; scar management products under the bioCorneum and Silishield brand names; saline-filled breast implant sizers to identify the correct style and size of implants; and non-breast tissue expanders for expanding tissue and skin surface area for burn care and other reconstructive use. The company was formerly known as Juliet Medical, Inc. and changed its name to Sientra, Inc. in April 2007. Sientra, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

BIOLASE, Inc., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine in the United States and internationally. The company offers Waterlase dental laser systems for cutting soft and hard tissue; and diode laser systems, which are used to perform soft tissue, pain therapy, and cosmetic procedures, including teeth whitening. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications. The company also markets, sells, and distributes dental imaging equipment, including cone beam digital x-rays and CAD/CAM intra-oral scanners. Its dental imaging products comprise 3Shape Trios intraoral scanner and digital impression systems for high-speed digital 3-D picture taking; Galaxy BioMill CAD/CAM system that enables dental practitioners to design, scan, mill, and finish crowns, inlays, and veneers inside the dental office; and CEFLA NewTom VGi and VG3 3-D cone beam computed tomography devices. In addition, the company manufactures and sells consumable products and accessories for its laser systems, as well as markets flexible fibers and hand pieces. It sells its products primarily to dentists in general practice through its field sales force and distributor network. BIOLASE, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.