Sientra Inc. (SIEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Akers Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:AKER)

We will be contrasting the differences between Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) and Akers Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:AKER) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sientra Inc. 8 3.60 N/A -3.22 0.00 Akers Biosciences Inc. 1 2.69 N/A -0.85 0.00

In table 1 we can see Sientra Inc. and Akers Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sientra Inc. 0.00% -119.6% -50.4% Akers Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -135.2% -105.6%

Volatility and Risk

Sientra Inc. is 72.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.28. From a competition point of view, Akers Biosciences Inc. has a -0.87 beta which is 187.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Sientra Inc. are 1.5 and 1.2 respectively. Its competitor Akers Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.9 and its Quick Ratio is 2.6. Akers Biosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Sientra Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sientra Inc. and Akers Biosciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sientra Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 Akers Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Sientra Inc.’s upside potential is 227.55% at a $17 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sientra Inc. and Akers Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 54.1% and 8.5% respectively. Sientra Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.4%. Comparatively, Akers Biosciences Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sientra Inc. 6.09% -0.97% -27.55% -44.65% -68.15% -52.01% Akers Biosciences Inc. 0.67% -8.66% -48.87% -63.79% -83.26% -62.83%

For the past year Sientra Inc. has stronger performance than Akers Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Sientra Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Akers Biosciences Inc.

Sientra, Inc., a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; and breast tissue expanders. It also provides body contouring products; facial and nasal implants; scar management products under the bioCorneum and Silishield brand names; saline-filled breast implant sizers to identify the correct style and size of implants; and non-breast tissue expanders for expanding tissue and skin surface area for burn care and other reconstructive use. The company was formerly known as Juliet Medical, Inc. and changed its name to Sientra, Inc. in April 2007. Sientra, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

Akers Biosciences, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies rapid screening and testing products designed to deliver healthcare information to healthcare providers and consumers in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BreathScan, a disposable breath alcohol detector; BreathScan PRO, a quantitative breath alcohol detection system; METRON, a disposable breath ketone device to monitor ketosis; and BreathScan Lync, a non-invasive, quantitative measurement of biological markers for health and wellness. Its marketed products also include PIFA Heparin/PF4 and PIFA PLUSS PF4 rapid tests for Heparin/PF4 antibodies to detect an allergy to the used blood thinner, Heparin; seraSTAT, a rapid blood cell separator; Tri-Cholesterol Â‘CheckÂ’, a rapid test for total and high density lipoprotein cholesterol and estimates low density lipo protein; and BreathScan OxiCHek, a breath test for oxidative stress using the Lync reader and digital app. The companyÂ’s pipeline products comprise Breath Diabetic Ketoacidosis, a disposable breath ketone device for diabetic monitoring; Breath PulmoHealth Â‘CheckÂ’, a suite of breath tests for biomarkers indicating asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and lung cancer; PIFA PLUSS Chlamydia, a rapid test for sexually transmitted diseases; and BreathScan KetoChek, a breath test for ketosis using the Lync reader and digital app. Akers Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Thorofare, New Jersey.