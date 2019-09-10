Sientra, Inc. (SIEN) Reaches $7.07 After 9.00% Up Move; KeyCorp (KEY) Covered By 1 Bulls

Among 3 analysts covering KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. KeyCorp has $2000 highest and $17 lowest target. $18.67’s average target is 3.15% above currents $18.1 stock price. KeyCorp had 8 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was upgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Outperform”. On Thursday, April 4 the stock rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, July 24. See KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) latest ratings:

24/07/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $19.0000 New Target: $20.0000 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $18.0000 New Target: $19.0000 Upgrade

15/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

07/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

04/04/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $18 New Target: $17 Downgrade

29/03/2019 Broker: Nomura Old Rating: Reduce New Rating: Neutral Upgrade

23/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

16/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

The stock of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 6.80% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $7.07. About 606,775 shares traded. Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) has declined 68.15% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SIEN News: 26/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC – REACHED AN AGREEMENT-IN-PRINCIPLE WITH STAFF OF DIVISION OF ENFORCEMENT OF U.S. SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Sientra to Showcase OPUS™ Breast Products and miraDry fresh™ Procedure at American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons Meeting; 26/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC – AGREEMENT-IN-PRINCIPLE TO SETTLE SEC’S INVESTIGATION RELATED TO CO’S FOLLOW-ON PUBLIC OFFERING THAT CLOSED ON SEPT. 23, 2015; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 1.6% Position in Sientra; 18/04/2018 – Sientra: New Vesta Facility to Reach Full Supply Capabilities in Second Half; 30/04/2018 – Sientra Commences Public Offering of Common Stk; 18/04/2018 – SIENTRA GETS FDA APPROVAL OF PMA SUPPLEMENT; 09/05/2018 – Sientra 1Q Loss/Shr 99c; 14/05/2018 – Pura Vida Investments Buys New 1% Position in Sientra; 18/04/2018 – Sientra Receives FDA Approval of PMA SupplementThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $348.49M company. It was reported on Sep, 10 by Barchart.com. We have $7.71 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:SIEN worth $31.36 million more.

KeyCorp operates as the bank holding firm for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $17.95 billion. The companyÂ’s Key Community Bank segment offers deposit and investment products; personal finance services and loans, including residential mortgages, home equity, credit cards, and various installment loans; deposits, investment and credit products, and business advisory services; and financial, estate and retirement planning, and asset management services to high-net-worth clients. It has a 10.8 P/E ratio. This segment also provides commercial lending, cash management, equipment leasing, investment, insurance including commercial property and casualty, as well as captive insurance and employee benefit programs, succession planning, access to capital markets, derivatives, and foreign exchange services to mid-sized businesses.

The stock increased 2.46% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $18.1. About 7.10M shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – BOTH NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN BENEFITED FROM HIGHER INTEREST RATES IN QTR; 09/05/2018 – KeyCorp Declares Increased Quarterly Common Dividend Of Twelve Cents Per Share; 02/05/2018 – Huntsman Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 30/05/2018 – WestRock Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Kennametal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – WestRock Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 21/05/2018 – KeyCorp: KeyBank Now Offering Zelle in Bank’s Mobile App and Online Banking Experience; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q EPS 38c; 30/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – AT QTR-END, COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO WAS 10.03 PCT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold KeyCorp shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Co owns 504,914 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Salzhauer Michael has 1.3% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Bbva Compass Commercial Bank stated it has 48,081 shares. Acg Wealth has 11,722 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Company reported 750 shares stake. Stoneridge Invest Prtn Limited Liability Co holds 43,680 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. British Columbia Mgmt has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Moreover, Veritas Llp has 0.04% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Howe & Rusling Inc reported 1,890 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Boston Advsr Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Los Angeles Cap And Equity invested 0.02% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Pzena Invest Mgmt Lc holds 6.98M shares. Lmr Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Delaware-based Dupont Cap has invested 0.01% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Co Ltd reported 119,392 shares.

More notable recent KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Time To Consider Buying KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Keysight Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:KEYS) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Stifel Augments Diversified Industrials Practice With Key Investment Banking Hires – GlobeNewswire” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Key Energy Services and Independence Contract Drilling among Energy/Materials gainers; Pretium Resources and New Gold among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Key shareholder urges Callon Petroleum to pursue sale – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $269,997 activity. OBOYLE KEVIN C had bought 8,696 shares worth $50,002. The insider Little Paul Sean bought 17,391 shares worth $99,998. Sullivan Keith J bought $119,997 worth of stock.

More notable recent Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Sientra, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SIEN)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Sientra Commences Public Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” published on June 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Sientra (SIEN) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why Sientra’s Shares Got a Lift Today – Nasdaq” published on April 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Sientra Inc (SIEN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Sientra has $26 highest and $800 lowest target. $16.43’s average target is 132.39% above currents $7.07 stock price. Sientra had 12 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stephens maintained Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Stephens has “Buy” rating and $26 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Friday, August 9. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of SIEN in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Craig Hallum. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Stephens. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of SIEN in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Maxim Group on Wednesday, March 13.

Sientra, Inc., a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. The company has market cap of $348.49 million. The firm offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; and breast tissue expanders. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides body contouring products; facial and nasal implants; scar management products under the bioCorneum and Silishield brand names; saline-filled breast implant sizers to identify the correct style and size of implants; and non-breast tissue expanders for expanding tissue and skin surface area for burn care and other reconstructive use.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold Sientra, Inc. shares while 22 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 22.54 million shares or 13.64% less from 26.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 35,252 were accumulated by National Bank Of America Corporation De. State Street has 0% invested in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Jpmorgan Chase Company has 0% invested in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Virtu Financial Limited Company, New York-based fund reported 18,700 shares. Blair William Il owns 19,400 shares. Swiss National Bank stated it has 42,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Limited Liability Company accumulated 365,524 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 3,970 shares. Ameritas Invest, a Nebraska-based fund reported 2,102 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 0% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) or 1.59M shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can invested 0% of its portfolio in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Granite Point Capital Limited Partnership reported 880,000 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 136,322 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bailard owns 0.01% invested in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) for 19,400 shares. Geode Capital Ltd holds 285,056 shares.