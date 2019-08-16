Sientra, Inc. (SIEN) Reaches $6.84 After 9.00% Up Move; American Financial Group Has 1.06 Sentiment

The stock of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 6.71% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $6.84. About 129,259 shares traded. Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) has declined 68.15% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SIEN News: 03/05/2018 – Sientra Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stk; 13/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.92; 30/04/2018 – Sientra Commences Public Offering of Common Stk; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sientra Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIEN); 07/05/2018 – Sientra, Inc. Announces Closing of $115 M Public Offering of Common Stk and Exercise in Full of Underwriters’ Over-Allotment Option; 26/03/2018 – SIENTRA – TO CO’S KNOWLEDGE, SEC DOES NOT INTEND TO CHARGE ANY OF CO’S CURRENT OFFICERS OR DIRECTORS RELATED TO INVESTIGATION; 25/04/2018 – Sientra to Showcase OPUS™ Breast Products and miraDry fresh™ Procedure at American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons Meeting; 26/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC – AGREEMENT-IN-PRINCIPLE TO SETTLE SEC’S INVESTIGATION RELATED TO CO’S FOLLOW-ON PUBLIC OFFERING THAT CLOSED ON SEPT. 23, 2015; 26/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC – REACHED AN AGREEMENT-IN-PRINCIPLE WITH STAFF OF DIVISION OF ENFORCEMENT OF U.S. SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – Sientra Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: TechnicalsThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $336.64M company. It was reported on Aug, 16 by Barchart.com. We have $7.46 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:SIEN worth $30.30 million more.

American Financial Group Inc (AFG) investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 145 investment managers increased or opened new holdings, while 137 sold and decreased their stakes in American Financial Group Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 54.18 million shares, down from 56.50 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding American Financial Group Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 31 Reduced: 106 Increased: 98 New Position: 47.

American Financial Group Inc 401(K) Retirement & Savings Plan holds 100% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. for 2.69 million shares. Wealthquest Corp owns 393,162 shares or 14.29% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc has 1.95% invested in the company for 120,413 shares. The New York-based Lomas Capital Management Llc has invested 1.45% in the stock. Covington Investment Advisors Inc., a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 43,607 shares.

The stock increased 1.96% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $100.19. About 37,541 shares traded. American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG) has declined 5.67% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500.

American Financial Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company has market cap of $9.01 billion. It operates through four divisions: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, Run-Off Long-Term Care and Life, and Other. It has a 12.72 P/E ratio. The firm offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets and customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

Among 6 analysts covering Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Sientra has $26 highest and $800 lowest target. $16.43’s average target is 140.20% above currents $6.84 stock price. Sientra had 15 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stephens maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $16 target in Wednesday, March 13 report. Canaccord Genuity maintained Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) rating on Tuesday, March 19. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $17 target. Craig Hallum maintained Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Craig Hallum has “Buy” rating and $23 target. Maxim Group maintained Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) rating on Wednesday, March 13. Maxim Group has “Buy” rating and $20 target. As per Wednesday, March 13, the company rating was maintained by Stephens. The stock of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Canaccord Genuity. On Friday, August 9 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. Craig Hallum maintained it with “Buy” rating and $25 target in Tuesday, March 5 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold Sientra, Inc. shares while 22 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 22.54 million shares or 13.64% less from 26.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Quantum Capital Management has invested 1.04% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Blair William & Il holds 19,400 shares. Bamco Inc has 0.05% invested in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Citadel Advsrs Lc invested 0% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Incorporated reported 54,682 shares stake. Granahan Inv Management Ma owns 566,909 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% stake. Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 483,176 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parametric Associate Limited Liability Corporation has 18,019 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested in 26,000 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Company invested in 183,186 shares. 211,590 are owned by Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership. First Manhattan Com accumulated 1,200 shares or 0% of the stock. State Street reported 0% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 2,263 shares.

Sientra, Inc., a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. The company has market cap of $336.64 million. The firm offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; and breast tissue expanders. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides body contouring products; facial and nasal implants; scar management products under the bioCorneum and Silishield brand names; saline-filled breast implant sizers to identify the correct style and size of implants; and non-breast tissue expanders for expanding tissue and skin surface area for burn care and other reconstructive use.