Sientra, Inc. (SIEN) Reaches $6.80 After 9.00% Up Move; 2 Analysts Are Bullish UDG Healthcare plc (LON:UDG) Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering UDG Healthcare PLC (LON:UDG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. UDG Healthcare PLC had 17 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, August 12 the stock rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Sector Performer”. Barclays Capital upgraded UDG Healthcare plc (LON:UDG) on Friday, April 5 to “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Peel Hunt with “Buy” on Tuesday, June 4. See UDG Healthcare plc (LON:UDG) latest ratings:

12/08/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Sector Performer Old Target: GBX 830.00 New Target: GBX 800.00 Downgrade

07/08/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 884.00 Maintain

07/08/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1165.00 Maintain

01/08/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1165.00 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1165.00 Maintain

26/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1165.00 Maintain

03/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1165.00 Maintain

04/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1030.00 New Target: GBX 1165.00 Maintain

21/05/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 660.00 Maintain

21/05/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 884.00 Maintain

The stock of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 6.49% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $6.8. About 1.08M shares traded. Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) has declined 68.15% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SIEN News: 07/05/2018 – Sientra, Inc. Announces Closing of $115 M Public Offering of Common Stk and Exercise in Full of Underwriters’ Over-Allotment Option; 18/04/2018 – Sientra Receives FDA Approval of PMA Supplement; 02/04/2018 – Sientra Reports the Long-term Safety and Effectiveness of Silicone Gel Breast Implants with Results from the Largest Core Breas; 03/05/2018 – Sientra Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stk; 13/03/2018 SIENTRA INC – REMAINS ON TRACK FOR FULL AND FINAL FDA APPROVAL FOR U.S. MANUFACTURED IMPLANTS; 26/03/2018 – SIENTRA – TO CO’S KNOWLEDGE, SEC DOES NOT INTEND TO CHARGE ANY OF CO’S CURRENT OFFICERS OR DIRECTORS RELATED TO INVESTIGATION; 30/04/2018 – Sientra Commences Public Offering of Common Stk; 02/04/2018 – Sientra Reports the Long-term Safety and Effectiveness of Silicone Gel Breast Implants with Results from the Largest Core Breast Implant Trial To-Date; 13/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.92; 26/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC – REACHED AN AGREEMENT-IN-PRINCIPLE WITH STAFF OF DIVISION OF ENFORCEMENT OF U.S. SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION – SEC FILINGThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $334.91M company. It was reported on Aug, 12 by Barchart.com. We have $7.41 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:SIEN worth $30.14M more.

Among 6 analysts covering Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Sientra had 15 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of SIEN in report on Friday, August 9 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 13. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Monday, March 4. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. The rating was maintained by Maxim Group on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy”. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by Stephens with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Craig Hallum. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stephens on Tuesday, March 26. The rating was maintained by Craig Hallum with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 5.

More notable recent Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Sientra (SIEN) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Sientra (SIEN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “90 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “52 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CNDT and DXC among midday losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Sientra, Inc., a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. The company has market cap of $334.91 million. The firm offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; and breast tissue expanders. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides body contouring products; facial and nasal implants; scar management products under the bioCorneum and Silishield brand names; saline-filled breast implant sizers to identify the correct style and size of implants; and non-breast tissue expanders for expanding tissue and skin surface area for burn care and other reconstructive use.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $269,997 activity. 17,391 shares were bought by Little Paul Sean, worth $99,998 on Friday, June 7. OBOYLE KEVIN C also bought $50,002 worth of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) on Friday, June 7. On Friday, June 7 Sullivan Keith J bought $119,997 worth of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) or 20,869 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold Sientra, Inc. shares while 22 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 22.54 million shares or 13.64% less from 26.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co, a Connecticut-based fund reported 11,105 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 181 shares. Creative Planning has 28,300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested 0% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Swiss National Bank & Trust stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Bluemountain Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 45,358 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 0% or 680 shares in its portfolio. Stifel invested in 0% or 35,991 shares. Endurant Management Lp, California-based fund reported 88,373 shares. Bank Of America De has 0% invested in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Blackstone Group Inc Lp owns 2.73M shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) for 3,970 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.01% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Vanguard owns 0% invested in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) for 1.13 million shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Lc stated it has 285,056 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

The stock decreased 2.34% or GBX 18.5 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 771. About 396,175 shares traded. UDG Healthcare plc (LON:UDG) has 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.