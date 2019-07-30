Sientra, Inc. (SIEN) Reaches $6.24 After 6.00% Up Move; Profile of 2 Analysts Covering Moelis & Company (MC)

The stock of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 5.05% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $6.24. About 965,526 shares traded or 1.37% up from the average. Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) has declined 61.44% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SIEN News: 25/04/2018 – Sientra to Showcase OPUS™ Breast Products and miraDry fresh™ Procedure at American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons Me; 18/04/2018 – SIENTRA GETS FDA APPROVAL OF PMA SUPPLEMENT; 20/04/2018 – Sientra Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Sientra Reports the Long-term Safety and Effectiveness of Silicone Gel Breast Implants with Results from the Largest Core Breast Implant Trial To-Date; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 1.6% Position in Sientra; 18/04/2018 – SIENTRA INC – COMMERCIAL SALE OF U.S.-MANUFACTURED OPUS BRANDED BREAST IMPLANTS TO BEGIN IMMEDIATELY; 26/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC – REACHED AN AGREEMENT-IN-PRINCIPLE WITH STAFF OF DIVISION OF ENFORCEMENT OF U.S. SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Sientra Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stk; 18/04/2018 – Sientra Receives FDA Approval of PMA Supplement; 26/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC – AGREEMENT-IN-PRINCIPLE TO SETTLE SEC’S INVESTIGATION RELATED TO CO’S FOLLOW-ON PUBLIC OFFERING THAT CLOSED ON SEPT. 23, 2015The move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $307.11 million company. It was reported on Jul, 30 by Barchart.com. We have $6.61 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:SIEN worth $18.43M more.

Among 3 analysts covering Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Moelis & Co had 8 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) earned “Market Outperform” rating by JMP Securities on Monday, April 8. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Monday, July 8. The firm has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research given on Thursday, July 11. See Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) latest ratings:

Sientra, Inc., a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. The company has market cap of $307.11 million. The firm offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; and breast tissue expanders. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides body contouring products; facial and nasal implants; scar management products under the bioCorneum and Silishield brand names; saline-filled breast implant sizers to identify the correct style and size of implants; and non-breast tissue expanders for expanding tissue and skin surface area for burn care and other reconstructive use.

Analysts await Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $-0.69 EPS, up 5.48% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.73 per share. After $-0.91 actual EPS reported by Sientra, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.18% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Sientra had 14 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) rating on Monday, March 4. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $20 target. Craig Hallum maintained Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 13. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Stephens. The stock has “Buy” rating by Craig Hallum on Tuesday, March 26. The stock of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Maxim Group. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Stephens.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $269,997 activity. $119,997 worth of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) shares were bought by Sullivan Keith J. $99,998 worth of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) was bought by Little Paul Sean on Friday, June 7. $50,002 worth of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) shares were bought by OBOYLE KEVIN C.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold Sientra, Inc. shares while 22 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 22.54 million shares or 13.64% less from 26.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 45,358 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pura Vida Invs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 190,429 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. 35,252 are owned by Bancorp Of America De. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 136,322 shares. Stifel Corp stated it has 0% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Tarbox Family Office Incorporated has invested 0.11% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Stephens Inc Ar reported 140,700 shares. Moreover, Granite Point Cap Mngmt Lp has 0.73% invested in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) for 880,000 shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 280,175 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Sns Gp Lc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 3,970 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 2,263 shares. D E Shaw & Inc reported 77,432 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vanguard Group Inc reported 1.13M shares.

Moelis & Company provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.80 billion. The firm advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. It has a 14.33 P/E ratio. Moelis & Company offers its services to public multinational firms, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.