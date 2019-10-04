Sientra, Inc. (SIEN) Reaches $6.14 After 6.00% Up Move; Synnex (SNX) Shorts Lowered By 11.39%

Synnex Corporation (NYSE:SNX) had a decrease of 11.39% in short interest. SNX’s SI was 1.83M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 11.39% from 2.06M shares previously. With 401,500 avg volume, 5 days are for Synnex Corporation (NYSE:SNX)’s short sellers to cover SNX’s short positions. The stock increased 0.91% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $111.11. About 205,296 shares traded. SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) has risen 3.24% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SNX News: 29/03/2018 – Synnex 1Q Adj EPS $2.14; 29/03/2018 – Synnex Sees 2Q Net $71.9M-Net $75.7M; 29/03/2018 – Synnex Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.35; 29/03/2018 – Synnex Sees 2Q Rev $4.58B-$4.78B; 21/04/2018 – DJ SYNNEX Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNX); 20/03/2018 – Concentrix Opens New Center In High-Growth Jamaica; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $2.14; 29/03/2018 – Synnex 1Q EPS 61c; 11/05/2018 – SYNNEX CORP – SECURITIZATION AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF TRADE RECEIVABLES SECURITIZATION TO MAY 7, 2020; 15/03/2018 – OKI Data Americas Selects SYNNEX Corporation as Primary Distributor for Full Line of Business and Office Printing Products and Solutions

The stock of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.98% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $6.14. About 410,042 shares traded. Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) has declined 68.15% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SIEN News: 14/05/2018 – Pura Vida Investments Buys New 1% Position in Sientra; 18/04/2018 – Sientra: FDA Approval Allows Commercialization of OPUS-branded Breast Implant Products Manufactured by Vesta; 03/05/2018 – Sientra Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stk; 25/04/2018 – Sientra to Showcase OPUS™ Breast Products and miraDry fresh™ Procedure at American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons Me; 13/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.92; 07/05/2018 – Sientra, Inc. Announces Closing of $115 M Public Offering of Common Stk and Exercise in Full of Underwriters’ Over-Allotment Option; 02/04/2018 – Sientra Reports the Long-term Safety and Effectiveness of Silicone Gel Breast Implants with Results from the Largest Core Breast Implant Trial To-Date; 18/04/2018 – SIENTRA GETS FDA APPROVAL OF PMA SUPPLEMENT; 02/04/2018 – Sientra Reports the Long-term Safety and Effectiveness of Silicone Gel Breast Implants with Results from the Largest Core Breas; 20/04/2018 – Sientra Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: TechnicalsThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $302.65M company. It was reported on Oct, 4 by Barchart.com. We have $6.51 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:SIEN worth $18.16 million more.

Among 2 analysts covering Synnex (NYSE:SNX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Synnex has $12000 highest and $118 lowest target. $119’s average target is 7.10% above currents $111.11 stock price. Synnex had 3 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) earned “Buy” rating by Barrington on Friday, June 21.

More notable recent SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does SYNNEX Corporation’s (NYSE:SNX) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Is SYNNEX’s (NYSE:SNX) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 26, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “SYNNEX Corporation Announces Dedicated Support Program for Managed Security Service Providers across North America – PRNewswire” on October 03, 2019. More interesting news about SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CMTL, LOOP, TXMD and SNX among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Marathon Petroleum, Synnex, and Cintas Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.46, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 16 investors sold SYNNEX Corporation shares while 96 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 38.70 million shares or 2.36% less from 39.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Huntington National Bank & Trust accumulated 1,111 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) holds 0% or 14 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The has 0.01% invested in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) for 67,806 shares. Icon Advisers Com holds 0.12% or 12,900 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Fincl Bank reported 0.01% stake. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al has invested 0.02% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Alberta Mgmt owns 40,900 shares. Raymond James Financial Serv owns 0.01% invested in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) for 32,341 shares. Mesirow Fincl Management has 1.23% invested in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). First Tru Advsrs Lp holds 0.01% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) or 52,613 shares. United Automobile Association invested in 71,912 shares. Citadel Advsrs Llc holds 0.03% or 711,000 shares. 3,433 were reported by Johnson Investment Counsel. Texas-based Smith Graham & Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.47% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Blackrock accumulated 3.73 million shares or 0.02% of the stock.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services to resellers, system integrators, retailers, and original equipment manufacturers in North and South America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.68 billion. It operates in two divisions, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. It has a 13.71 P/E ratio. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center server and storage solutions; system components; software; networking/communications/security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

More notable recent Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Sientra Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Sientra, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SIEN)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much is Sientra, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SIEN) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Sientra Commences Public Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sientra Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:SIEN – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $269,997 activity. Sullivan Keith J also bought $119,997 worth of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) shares. 8,696 shares were bought by OBOYLE KEVIN C, worth $50,002 on Friday, June 7. 17,391 shares were bought by Little Paul Sean, worth $99,998 on Friday, June 7.

Analysts await Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.48 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.24 from last year’s $-0.72 per share. After $-0.73 actual EPS reported by Sientra, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.25% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.58 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.64, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 12 investors sold Sientra, Inc. shares while 14 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 35.76 million shares or 58.66% more from 22.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sei Invests Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Vanguard owns 1.86M shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability holds 0% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) or 698 shares. Blackstone Group Incorporated holds 0.09% or 2.73 million shares. Bailard Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Quantum Management accumulated 344,741 shares. Virtu Financial Lc reported 20,426 shares stake. Spark Investment Management Limited Company reported 0.05% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc reported 997,875 shares. First Personal Financial Service invested in 700 shares or 0% of the stock. State Street, Massachusetts-based fund reported 401,549 shares. Bamco Inc New York reported 0.04% stake. D E Shaw Inc invested in 0% or 191,152 shares. Private Advisor Limited Liability Corp stated it has 10,131 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN).

Sientra, Inc., a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. The company has market cap of $302.65 million. The firm offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; and breast tissue expanders. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides body contouring products; facial and nasal implants; scar management products under the bioCorneum and Silishield brand names; saline-filled breast implant sizers to identify the correct style and size of implants; and non-breast tissue expanders for expanding tissue and skin surface area for burn care and other reconstructive use.