Sientra, Inc. (SIEN) Forms $6.48 Double Bottom; Park West Asset Management Has Trimmed Nuance Communications (Call) (NUAN) Position

Sientra, Inc. (SIEN) formed double bottom with $6.03 target or 7.00% below today’s $6.48 share price. Sientra, Inc. (SIEN) has $319.41 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.48. About 435,973 shares traded. Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) has declined 68.15% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SIEN News: 07/05/2018 – Sientra, Inc. Announces Closing of $115 M Public Offering of Common Stk and Exercise in Full of Underwriters’ Over-Allotment Option; 18/04/2018 – Sientra: FDA Approval Allows Commercialization of OPUS-branded Breast Implant Products Manufactured by Vesta; 26/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC – AGREEMENT-IN-PRINCIPLE TO SETTLE SEC’S INVESTIGATION RELATED TO CO’S FOLLOW-ON PUBLIC OFFERING THAT CLOSED ON SEPT. 23, 2015; 26/03/2018 – SIENTRA – TO CO’S KNOWLEDGE, SEC DOES NOT INTEND TO CHARGE ANY OF CO’S CURRENT OFFICERS OR DIRECTORS RELATED TO INVESTIGATION; 02/04/2018 – Sientra Reports the Long-term Safety and Effectiveness of Silicone Gel Breast Implants with Results from the Largest Core Breas; 13/03/2018 – Sientra 4Q Loss/Shr 92c; 02/04/2018 – Sientra Reports the Long-term Safety and Effectiveness of Silicone Gel Breast Implants with Results from the Largest Core Breast Implant Trial To-Date; 26/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC – REACHED AN AGREEMENT-IN-PRINCIPLE WITH STAFF OF DIVISION OF ENFORCEMENT OF U.S. SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Sientra Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stk; 25/04/2018 – Sientra to Showcase OPUS™ Breast Products and miraDry fresh™ Procedure at American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons Meeting

Park West Asset Management Llc decreased Nuance Communications Inc (Call) (NUAN) stake by 71.43% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Park West Asset Management Llc sold 2.50 million shares as Nuance Communications Inc (Call) (NUAN)’s stock declined 1.01%. The Park West Asset Management Llc holds 1.00M shares with $15.97 million value, down from 3.50M last quarter. Nuance Communications Inc (Call) now has $4.66 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $16.31. About 1.45 million shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter to Nuance Commun Bd and Incoming CEO Mark Benjamin; 06/03/2018 – Nuance Dragon Medical One Achieves HITRUST CSF Certification for Third-Party Privacy, Security and Compliance; 28/03/2018 – Nuance Digital Messaging Connects People with Brands One Billion Times a Year; 15/05/2018 – Golden Gate Adds Nuance, Exits Black Knight, Cuts KLX: 13F; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – COMPANY REVISED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 GROWTH ESTIMATES TO 2% TO 4% ORGANIC GROWTH FROM 3% TO 5% ORGANIC GROWTH; 05/03/2018 CallMiner Wins Silver Stevie® Award in New Contact Center Solution Category for Joint Solution with Nuance Communications; 07/03/2018 – Nuance and Epic Team to Deliver Array of AI-powered Healthcare Virtual Assistants; 17/04/2018 – European $1.66 Billion Speech and Voice Recognition Market Analysis 2016-2018 Forecast to 2025 – Key Players are Microsoft, Nuance Comms, and iFlytek – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Calls on Resignation of Certain Nuance Board Members; 15/03/2018 – William Janeway Retires from Nuance Board of Directors

Park West Asset Management Llc increased Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) stake by 434,076 shares to 669,958 valued at $51.47M in 2019Q2. It also upped Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) stake by 254,689 shares and now owns 1.30 million shares. Stitch Fix Inc was raised too.

Analysts await Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.17 earnings per share, down 37.04% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.27 per share. NUAN’s profit will be $48.56M for 23.99 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Nuance Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.05% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Nuance Communications has $22 highest and $1500 lowest target. $18.50’s average target is 13.43% above currents $16.31 stock price. Nuance Communications had 3 analyst reports since May 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, September 23. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 33 investors sold NUAN shares while 84 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 234.85 million shares or 10.23% less from 261.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Envestnet Asset owns 432,921 shares. Argent Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 34,177 shares stake. Fil Ltd has invested 0.24% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Prudential Public Limited Liability Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 1.72M shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement, Florida-based fund reported 461,557 shares. Tcw Gp reported 136,196 shares. Green Square Llc holds 0.35% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) or 34,959 shares. Ruggie Grp accumulated 119 shares. Ftb Advsrs stated it has 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 1.42M shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Company accumulated 0.01% or 103,624 shares. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability Co invested in 0.53% or 3.45 million shares. Capital Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 649 shares. Rgm Cap Ltd Com has 6.02M shares.

More notable recent Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Nuanceâ€™s Automotive Speech Recognition Spin-Off Seen With Big Upside – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Nuance Announces â€œWhen-Issuedâ€ Trading in Connection with Upcoming Spin-Off – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nuance Convenes Auto Industry Luminaries at its 2019 China Auto Forum in Shanghai – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Nuance Board of Directors Declares Spin-Off Dividend of Cerence Shares – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Analysts await Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.48 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.24 from last year’s $-0.72 per share. After $-0.73 actual EPS reported by Sientra, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.25% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $269,997 activity. Another trade for 8,696 shares valued at $50,002 was bought by OBOYLE KEVIN C. On Friday, June 7 the insider Little Paul Sean bought $99,998. $119,997 worth of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) shares were bought by Sullivan Keith J.