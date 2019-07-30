Sientra, Inc. (SIEN) EPS Estimated At $-0.69; Shorts at VERDE AGRITECH PLC ORDINARY SHARES (AMHPF) Raised By 8.11%

Analysts expect Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) to report $-0.69 EPS on August, 8 after the close.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 5.48% from last quarter’s $-0.73 EPS. After having $-0.91 EPS previously, Sientra, Inc.’s analysts see -24.18% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.93. About 19,532 shares traded. Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) has declined 61.44% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SIEN News: 20/04/2018 – Sientra Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 1.6% Position in Sientra; 13/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.92; 18/04/2018 – SIENTRA INC – COMMERCIAL SALE OF U.S.-MANUFACTURED OPUS BRANDED BREAST IMPLANTS TO BEGIN IMMEDIATELY; 18/04/2018 – SIENTRA GETS FDA APPROVAL OF PMA SUPPLEMENT; 14/05/2018 – Pura Vida Investments Buys New 1% Position in Sientra; 26/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC – REACHED AN AGREEMENT-IN-PRINCIPLE WITH STAFF OF DIVISION OF ENFORCEMENT OF U.S. SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Sientra to Showcase OPUS™ Breast Products and miraDry fresh™ Procedure at American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons Meeting; 30/04/2018 – Sientra Commences Public Offering of Common Stk; 25/04/2018 – Sientra to Showcase OPUS™ Breast Products and miraDry fresh™ Procedure at American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons Me

VERDE AGRITECH PLC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:AMHPF) had an increase of 8.11% in short interest. AMHPF’s SI was 141,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 8.11% from 130,700 shares previously. With 7,500 avg volume, 19 days are for VERDE AGRITECH PLC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:AMHPF)’s short sellers to cover AMHPF’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.0031 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4069. About 1,000 shares traded. Verde Agritech Plc (OTCMKTS:AMHPF) has 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Verde Agritech PLC, an agri-tech company, explores for and develops mineral properties primarily in Brazil. The company has market cap of $18.14 million. The firm focuses on the mining of glauconitic meta-argillite material, a potassium silicate rock, which is used in the production of TK47, an agri-tech fertilizer product. It currently has negative earnings. It holds interests in the Cerrado Verde potash project and the Calcario limestone project located in the western Alto Paranaiba region of Minas Gerais State, Brazil.

Sientra, Inc., a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. The company has market cap of $291.60 million. The firm offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; and breast tissue expanders. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides body contouring products; facial and nasal implants; scar management products under the bioCorneum and Silishield brand names; saline-filled breast implant sizers to identify the correct style and size of implants; and non-breast tissue expanders for expanding tissue and skin surface area for burn care and other reconstructive use.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $269,997 activity. Sullivan Keith J had bought 20,869 shares worth $119,997. Little Paul Sean also bought $99,998 worth of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) shares. Shares for $50,002 were bought by OBOYLE KEVIN C.