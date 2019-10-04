Sientra, Inc. (SIEN) EPS Estimated At $-0.48; Greenwood Capital Associates Increased Its Ebay (EBAY) Position

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc increased Ebay Inc (EBAY) stake by 23.96% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc acquired 11,682 shares as Ebay Inc (EBAY)’s stock rose 8.97%. The Greenwood Capital Associates Llc holds 60,438 shares with $2.39M value, up from 48,756 last quarter. Ebay Inc now has $32.11 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $38.28. About 1.50M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 25/04/2018 – EBAY REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 06/04/2018 – Amazon and eBay agree to work with HMRC in crackdown on VAT dodgers; 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craigslist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business:; 15/05/2018 – Ebay Board Amends Bylaws to Modify Restriction on Right of Hldrs to Call a Special Meeting; 10/05/2018 – EBay is changing its India strategy by selling its holdings in Flipkart; 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craiglist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business; 17/05/2018 – EBay Launches New Way to Shop; 30/05/2018 – EBAY AUSTRALIA TO RELEASE EBAY PLUS IN MID-JUNE; 11/04/2018 – Ebay: It’s Not A Garage Sale, But Is It A Bargain? — Barrons.com; 24/04/2018 – FDA: EBay’s Removed JUUL Product Listings, Voluntarily Implemented Measures to Prevent New Listings

Analysts expect Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) to report $-0.48 EPS on November, 5.They anticipate $0.24 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $-0.72 EPS. After having $-0.73 EPS previously, Sientra, Inc.’s analysts see -34.25% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.13% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $6.09. About 317,443 shares traded. Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) has declined 68.15% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SIEN News: 25/04/2018 – Sientra to Showcase OPUS™ Breast Products and miraDry fresh™ Procedure at American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons Meeting; 18/04/2018 – Sientra: New Vesta Facility to Reach Full Supply Capabilities in Second Half; 18/04/2018 – Sientra: FDA Approval Allows Commercialization of OPUS-branded Breast Implant Products Manufactured by Vesta; 13/03/2018 – Sientra 4Q Loss/Shr 92c; 13/03/2018 SIENTRA INC – REMAINS ON TRACK FOR FULL AND FINAL FDA APPROVAL FOR U.S. MANUFACTURED IMPLANTS; 03/05/2018 – Sientra Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stk; 18/04/2018 – SIENTRA GETS FDA APPROVAL OF PMA SUPPLEMENT; 30/04/2018 – Sientra Commences Underwritten Public Follow-On Offering of $75M of Its Common Stk; 26/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC – REACHED AN AGREEMENT-IN-PRINCIPLE WITH STAFF OF DIVISION OF ENFORCEMENT OF U.S. SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – SIENTRA – THERE IS NO MONETARY COMPONENT TO AGREEMENT-IN-PRINCIPLE, BUT IT WILL CONTAIN ORDER PROHIBITING FUTURE VIOLATIONS OF SECURITIES LAWS

Sientra, Inc., a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. The company has market cap of $300.19 million. The firm offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; and breast tissue expanders. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides body contouring products; facial and nasal implants; scar management products under the bioCorneum and Silishield brand names; saline-filled breast implant sizers to identify the correct style and size of implants; and non-breast tissue expanders for expanding tissue and skin surface area for burn care and other reconstructive use.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.58 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.64, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 12 investors sold Sientra, Inc. shares while 14 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 35.76 million shares or 58.66% more from 22.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Awm Investment, New York-based fund reported 350,000 shares. Sns Fincl Grp Limited reported 10,000 shares. New York-based Amer Gp has invested 0% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 12,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag invested in 122,592 shares or 0% of the stock. Polar Capital Llp reported 2.00 million shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Private Advisor Gru Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Blackrock invested in 0% or 1.78 million shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 67,400 shares. Numerixs Inv Tech, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 9,600 shares. First Manhattan Comm accumulated 1,200 shares. Granite Point Capital Mngmt L P holds 1.01M shares. Virtu Fin Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 20,426 shares in its portfolio. Quantum Capital has invested 1.16% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Moreover, Quantbot Technology Lp has 0% invested in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) for 668 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $269,997 activity. $119,997 worth of stock was bought by Sullivan Keith J on Friday, June 7. Shares for $99,998 were bought by Little Paul Sean. OBOYLE KEVIN C also bought $50,002 worth of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) on Friday, June 7.

Among 14 analysts covering eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. eBay has $4900 highest and $34.5000 lowest target. $43.71’s average target is 14.18% above currents $38.28 stock price. eBay had 19 analyst reports since April 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. Canaccord Genuity maintained eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) rating on Thursday, July 18. Canaccord Genuity has “Hold” rating and $4000 target. UBS downgraded eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) rating on Wednesday, September 4. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $4200 target. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, July 18 by Credit Suisse. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of EBAY in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, July 29 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $4100 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. Citigroup maintained eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) rating on Monday, September 9. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $4800 target. Raymond James maintained eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) rating on Thursday, July 18. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $4500 target.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $232,736 activity. MURPHY MATTHEW J bought $232,736 worth of stock.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc decreased Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) stake by 12,550 shares to 7,440 valued at $288,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) stake by 10,194 shares and now owns 98,552 shares. Ishares Tr (IXUS) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold EBAY shares while 252 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 680.91 million shares or 4.31% less from 711.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gsa Cap Prns Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.09% or 20,391 shares. First Republic Mgmt has invested 0.03% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Endurance Wealth Management reported 465 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement reported 0.12% stake. Cibc Asset Management holds 0.04% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 150,338 shares. Merian Glob (Uk) invested 0.28% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 245,590 shares. Brinker Capital invested in 0.01% or 7,071 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 0.5% stake. Prudential Public Limited Com invested 0.03% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.13M shares. High Pointe Cap Mgmt Lc reported 24,730 shares stake. Andra Ap holds 0.19% or 167,900 shares in its portfolio. Carnegie Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.24% or 92,004 shares. Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp invested in 980,659 shares or 3.48% of the stock.