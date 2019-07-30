Sientra Inc. (SIEN) and OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Comparison side by side

Both Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) and OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) compete on a level playing field in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sientra Inc. 8 4.12 N/A -3.22 0.00 OraSure Technologies Inc. 10 3.15 N/A 0.61 14.56

Demonstrates Sientra Inc. and OraSure Technologies Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) and OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sientra Inc. 0.00% -119.6% -50.4% OraSure Technologies Inc. 0.00% 7.5% 6.8%

Risk & Volatility

Sientra Inc. has a -0.02 beta, while its volatility is 102.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. OraSure Technologies Inc. on the other hand, has 1.19 beta which makes it 19.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Sientra Inc. are 1.5 and 1.2 respectively. Its competitor OraSure Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 and its Quick Ratio is 7. OraSure Technologies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Sientra Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Sientra Inc. and OraSure Technologies Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sientra Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 OraSure Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Sientra Inc. has a 186.20% upside potential and a consensus target price of $17.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 88.5% of Sientra Inc. shares and 90.9% of OraSure Technologies Inc. shares. Insiders owned 2.1% of Sientra Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of OraSure Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sientra Inc. -21.52% -11.1% -38.72% -65.15% -61.44% -48.94% OraSure Technologies Inc. -9.03% -12% -22.19% -31.82% -43.97% -24.06%

For the past year Sientra Inc. was more bearish than OraSure Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors OraSure Technologies Inc. beats Sientra Inc.

Sientra, Inc., a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; and breast tissue expanders. It also provides body contouring products; facial and nasal implants; scar management products under the bioCorneum and Silishield brand names; saline-filled breast implant sizers to identify the correct style and size of implants; and non-breast tissue expanders for expanding tissue and skin surface area for burn care and other reconstructive use. The company was formerly known as Juliet Medical, Inc. and changed its name to Sientra, Inc. in April 2007. Sientra, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

OraSure Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests. Its principal products include OraQuick ADVANCE HIV-1/2, OraQuick HIVÂ–1/2, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick Ebola, OraQuick Zika, OraSure QuickFlu rapid flu A&B test, OraSure, Oragene DX, Oragene DNA, Oragene RNA, ORAcollect, OMNIgene DISCOVER, Performagene LIVESTOCK and Oragene ANIMAL, OMNIgene GUT, OMNIgene SPUTUM, PrepIT MAX, OMNIgene VAGINAL, OMNIgene ORAL, PrepIT, Intercept, MICRO-PLATE DOA assays, Intercept i2, homogeneous DOA assays, and professional and over-the-counter cryosurgical systems. In addition, the company offers oral fluid collection devices to collect, stabilize, transport, and store samples of genetic material for molecular testing in the consumer genetic, clinical genetic, pharmacogenomics, personalized medicine, microbiome and animal genetics, and academic research markets. Further, it provides medical devices for the removal of benign skin lesions by cryosurgery or freezing; immunoassay tests and reagents for insurance risk assessment, substance abuse testing, and forensic toxicology applications; an oral fluid Western blot HIV-1 confirmatory test for confirming positive HIV-1 test; and Q.E.D. rapid point-of-care saliva alcohol test. The company markets its products to clinical laboratories, hospitals, clinics, community-based organizations, public health organizations, distributors, government agencies, physiciansÂ’ offices, commercial and industrial entities, retail pharmacies, mass merchandisers, and consumers. OraSure Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.