Sientra Inc. (SIEN) and ICU Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) and ICU Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Medical Instruments & Supplies and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sientra Inc. 8 4.52 N/A -3.22 0.00 ICU Medical Inc. 231 2.52 N/A 2.57 99.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Sientra Inc. and ICU Medical Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sientra Inc. 0.00% -119.6% -50.4% ICU Medical Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 3.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.28 beta indicates that Sientra Inc. is 72.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. ICU Medical Inc.’s 21.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.79 beta.

Liquidity

Sientra Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, ICU Medical Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.9 and has 2.5 Quick Ratio. ICU Medical Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sientra Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sientra Inc. and ICU Medical Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sientra Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 ICU Medical Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Sientra Inc. has a consensus target price of $16.43, and a 151.99% upside potential. Competitively the average target price of ICU Medical Inc. is $300, which is potential 87.91% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Sientra Inc. seems more appealing than ICU Medical Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 54.1% of Sientra Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 91.8% of ICU Medical Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2.4% of Sientra Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.6% of ICU Medical Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sientra Inc. 6.09% -0.97% -27.55% -44.65% -68.15% -52.01% ICU Medical Inc. 0.38% 1.58% 12.83% 5.89% -10.38% 10.8%

For the past year Sientra Inc. had bearish trend while ICU Medical Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

ICU Medical Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Sientra Inc.

Sientra, Inc., a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; and breast tissue expanders. It also provides body contouring products; facial and nasal implants; scar management products under the bioCorneum and Silishield brand names; saline-filled breast implant sizers to identify the correct style and size of implants; and non-breast tissue expanders for expanding tissue and skin surface area for burn care and other reconstructive use. The company was formerly known as Juliet Medical, Inc. and changed its name to Sientra, Inc. in April 2007. Sientra, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

ICU Medical, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patientÂ’s vein for use in hospitals and ambulatory clinics. The companyÂ’s infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products, such as MicroClave and MicroClave Clear, Neutron, NanoClave, Clave, and SwabCap; custom infusion sets; and Tego needlefree hemodialysis connectors. It also provides critical care products that are used to monitor signs, as well as physiological functions of organ systems. The companyÂ’s critical care products comprises hemodynamic monitoring systems and SafeSet closed blood sampling and conservation systems, as well as sensing catheters, Lopez Valve, and cables and accessories for hemodynamic monitoring. In addition, it offers a line of oncology products, which are used to prepare and deliver hazardous medications for use in chemotherapy, such as ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices and components, and Diana hazardous drug compounding systems. The company sells its products to medical product manufacturers, distributors, and end-users. ICU Medical, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.