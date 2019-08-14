Sientra Inc. (SIEN) and DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) and DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sientra Inc. 8 4.53 N/A -3.22 0.00 DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. 52 2.96 N/A -4.68 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Sientra Inc. and DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sientra Inc. 0.00% -119.6% -50.4% DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -12.1%

Volatility and Risk

Sientra Inc. has a beta of 0.28 and its 72.00% less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 0.97 beta which is 3.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Sientra Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.5 and 1.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. are 2.1 and 1.4 respectively. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Sientra Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Sientra Inc. and DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sientra Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. 0 5 1 2.17

Sientra Inc.’s upside potential is 151.22% at a $16.43 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. is $52, which is potential -0.29% downside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Sientra Inc. is looking more favorable than DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Sientra Inc. and DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 54.1% and 94.8%. About 2.4% of Sientra Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sientra Inc. 6.09% -0.97% -27.55% -44.65% -68.15% -52.01% DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. -3.8% -6.64% 8.23% 30.98% 14.17% 46.33%

For the past year Sientra Inc. has -52.01% weaker performance while DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has 46.33% stronger performance.

Summary

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Sientra Inc.

Sientra, Inc., a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; and breast tissue expanders. It also provides body contouring products; facial and nasal implants; scar management products under the bioCorneum and Silishield brand names; saline-filled breast implant sizers to identify the correct style and size of implants; and non-breast tissue expanders for expanding tissue and skin surface area for burn care and other reconstructive use. The company was formerly known as Juliet Medical, Inc. and changed its name to Sientra, Inc. in April 2007. Sientra, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Dental and Healthcare Consumables; and Technologies. The company provides dental consumable products, including endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprising dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers. It also offers dental laboratory products, such as dental prosthetics that include artificial teeth, precious metal dental alloys, dental ceramics, and crown and bridge materials. In addition, the company provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, and computer aided design and machining systems for dental practitioners and laboratories; and dental implants and related scanning equipment, treatment software, and orthodontic appliances for dental practitioners and specialists, and dental laboratories. Further, it offers healthcare consumable products, such as urology catheters, various surgical products, medical drills, and other non-medical products. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. markets and sells its dental products through distributors, dealers, and importers to dentists, dental hygienists, dental assistants, dental laboratories, and dental schools; and urology products directly to patients, as well as through distributors to urologists, urology nurses, and general practitioners. The company was formerly known as DENTSPLY International Inc. and changed its name to DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. in February 2016. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in York, Pennsylvania.