Sientra Com Usd0.01 (SIEN) Shares Declined While Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Has Cut Its Holding by $6.60 Million; Centerbridge Partners LP Holding in Genworth Finl (Put) (GNW) Has Cut by $3.79 Million as Market Value Rose

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc decreased its stake in Sientra Inc Com Usd0.01 (SIEN) by 66.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc sold 825,371 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.55% . The institutional investor held 410,827 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.53M, down from 1.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc who had been investing in Sientra Inc Com Usd0.01 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $319.66M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.04% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $6.49. About 311,495 shares traded. Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) has declined 68.15% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SIEN News: 07/05/2018 – Sientra, Inc. Announces Closing of $115 M Public Offering of Common Stk and Exercise in Full of Underwriters’ Over-Allotment Option; 20/04/2018 – Sientra Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Sientra: FDA Approval Allows Commercialization of OPUS-branded Breast Implant Products Manufactured by Vesta; 30/04/2018 – Sientra Commences Underwritten Public Follow-On Offering of $75M of Its Common Stk; 02/04/2018 – Sientra Reports the Long-term Safety and Effectiveness of Silicone Gel Breast Implants with Results from the Largest Core Breas; 03/05/2018 – Sientra Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stk; 14/05/2018 – Pura Vida Investments Buys New 1% Position in Sientra; 13/03/2018 – Sientra 4Q Loss/Shr 92c; 22/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC SIEN.O : MAXIM GROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $15; 18/04/2018 – SIENTRA INC – COMMERCIAL SALE OF U.S.-MANUFACTURED OPUS BRANDED BREAST IMPLANTS TO BEGIN IMMEDIATELY

Centerbridge Partners Lp decreased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (Put) (GNW) by 32.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centerbridge Partners Lp sold 1.26M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 2.57M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.83 million, down from 3.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centerbridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.24 billion market cap company. It closed at $4.45 lastly. It is down 12.88% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC – CO AND OCEANWIDE DISCUSSING OPTIONS FOR REDUCING DEBT; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH MI CANADA 1Q OPER EPS C$1.31, EST. C$1.20; 01/05/2018 – Genworth U.S. Life Insurance Adjusted Operating Loss of $5 M Compared to Adjusted Operating Income of $53 M in 1Q of 2017; 27/03/2018 – Genworth: Transaction Approved by Australia Regulator; 24/04/2018 – GENWORTH & OCEANWIDE WITHDRAW & REFILE CFIUS JOINT NOTICE; 01/05/2018 – Genworth 1Q EPS 22c; 03/04/2018 – Genworth Holdings CDS Widens 45 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA NEW ON-MARKET SHARE BUY-BACK OF UP TO A$100M; 09/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA SAYS GUIDANCE PROVIDED FOR 2018 UNCHANGED; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC – FOURTH WAIVER AND AGREEMENT EXTENDS PREVIOUS DEADLINE OF APRIL 1, 2018 TO JULY 1, 2018

Since June 7, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $269,997 activity. OBOYLE KEVIN C bought $50,002 worth of stock or 8,696 shares. Little Paul Sean bought $99,998 worth of stock or 17,391 shares.

