Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA) EPS Estimated At $0.34; Shorts at International Business Machines Common (IBM) Lowered By 3.61%

Analysts expect Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) to report $0.34 EPS on August, 14 after the close.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 10.53% from last quarter’s $0.38 EPS. T_SIA’s profit would be $22.54M giving it 14.62 P/E if the $0.34 EPS is correct. After having $0.35 EPS previously, Sienna Senior Living Inc.’s analysts see -2.86% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.07% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $19.88. About 100,590 shares traded. Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) has 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

International Business Machines Corporation provides information technology services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $130.45 billion. The Company’s Cognitive Solutions segment includes Watson, a cognitive computing platform that interacts in natural language, processes big data, and learns from interactions with people and computers. It has a 15.2 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Cognitive Solutions segment also offers data and analytics solutions, including analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, enterprise social software, talent management solutions, and solutions tailored by industry; and transaction processing software that runs mission-critical systems in banking, airlines, and retail industries.

Among 7 analysts covering Int`l Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Int`l Business Machines had 9 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, July 18, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) on Thursday, August 1 with “Overweight” rating. Nomura maintained the shares of IBM in report on Thursday, July 18 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold International Business Machines Corporation shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aimz Inv Advsrs Limited Com invested in 21,508 shares or 2.08% of the stock. Franklin Resources has 0.05% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). American Natl Ins Co Tx holds 16,962 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Zevin Asset Mgmt Limited Company reported 4,781 shares stake. White Pine invested in 2.37% or 33,500 shares. Keating Counselors Inc has 2,519 shares. Acropolis Invest Mngmt Ltd invested in 3,791 shares. Carlson invested 0.12% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Allsquare Wealth Ltd Com reported 4,503 shares. Northstar Group Incorporated invested 0.23% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Berkshire Asset Ltd Liability Pa reported 0.12% stake. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). South Texas Money Limited holds 0.01% or 2,336 shares. Svcs Inc accumulated 152,651 shares or 6.85% of the stock. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability owns 0.37% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 126,951 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Sienna Senior Living had 3 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Monday, February 25. BMO Capital Markets maintained Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) rating on Tuesday, February 26. BMO Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $19 target.

Sienna Senior Living Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care services in Canada. The company has market cap of $1.32 billion. It operates through LTC business, Retirement, and Baltic divisions. It has a 140 P/E ratio. The firm owns and operates 35 LTC homes across Ontario with 5,733 beds; and 13 retirement residences representing 1,429 suites in the provinces of Ontario and British Columbia.