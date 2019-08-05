Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA) EPS Estimated At $0.34; EVOLABLE ASIA JAPAN (EOVBF) Shorts Decreased By 82.05%

EVOLABLE ASIA CORP JAPAN (OTCMKTS:EOVBF) had a decrease of 82.05% in short interest. EOVBF’s SI was 2,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 82.05% from 15,600 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 28 days are for EVOLABLE ASIA CORP JAPAN (OTCMKTS:EOVBF)’s short sellers to cover EOVBF’s short positions. It closed at $24.23 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) to report $0.34 EPS on August, 14 after the close.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 10.53% from last quarter's $0.38 EPS. T_SIA's profit would be $22.54M giving it 14.62 P/E if the $0.34 EPS is correct. After having $0.35 EPS previously, Sienna Senior Living Inc.'s analysts see -2.86% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.07% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $19.88. About 100,590 shares traded.

Among 3 analysts covering Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Sienna Senior Living had 3 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Monday, February 25 with “Buy”. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. BMO Capital Markets maintained Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Hold” rating.

Sienna Senior Living Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care services in Canada. The company has market cap of $1.32 billion. It operates through LTC business, Retirement, and Baltic divisions. It has a 140 P/E ratio. The firm owns and operates 35 LTC homes across Ontario with 5,733 beds; and 13 retirement residences representing 1,429 suites in the provinces of Ontario and British Columbia.

Evolable Asia Corp. engages in the online travel agency business in Japan. The company has market cap of $456.30 million. The firm also provides tourism services. It currently has negative earnings. In addition, it offers IT offshore development project services, such as laboratory offshore development and BPO services.