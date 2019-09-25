Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (SNNA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -20.30 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -181.5% -60.3% Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0.00% -161.4% -141.9%

Liquidity

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. On the competitive side is, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. which has a 9.5 Current Ratio and a 9.5 Quick Ratio. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $3, while its potential upside is 2,566.67%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 70.7% and 8%. Insiders held roughly 5.3% of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.77% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -0.19% -10.95% -56.84% -68.4% -94.73% -65.95% Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. -5.95% -63.75% -74.38% -73.49% -95.56% -75.78%

For the past year Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Summary

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes topical products for medical dermatology and aesthetics markets in North America. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include SNA-120, a TrkA inhibitor, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of pruritus, itch, and neurogenic inflammation associated with psoriasis; and SNA-125, a dual JAK3/TrkA inhibitor that is in pre-clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus. It also develops SNA-001, a photoparticle therapy, which is in pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris and the reduction of unwanted light-pigmented hair. The company was formerly known as Sienna Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2016. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.