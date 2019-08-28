Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (SNNA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

As Biotechnology businesses, Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA) and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 3 12.02 N/A -2.43 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -181.5% -60.3% Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.6% -49.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.6 while its Current Ratio is 2.6. Meanwhile, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. is $26, which is potential 1,098.16% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 70.7% of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 18% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. shares. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.3%. On the other hand, insiders held about 29.37% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -0.19% -10.95% -56.84% -68.4% -94.73% -65.95% Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 6.75% 5.49% -25.07% 23.96% -46.73% 12.08%

For the past year Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. beats Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes topical products for medical dermatology and aesthetics markets in North America. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include SNA-120, a TrkA inhibitor, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of pruritus, itch, and neurogenic inflammation associated with psoriasis; and SNA-125, a dual JAK3/TrkA inhibitor that is in pre-clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus. It also develops SNA-001, a photoparticle therapy, which is in pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris and the reduction of unwanted light-pigmented hair. The company was formerly known as Sienna Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2016. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It develops therapeutic products for the treatment of auto-immune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases. The company offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain at end-stage disease. Its preclinical human therapeutic antibodies include antibody drug conjugates, bispecific approaches, and T-Cell Receptor, as well as Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T Cell (CAR-T) for adoptive cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. It is also involved in the development of T-007, an anti-CD38 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for additional potential indications, such as amyloidosis and graft-versus-host disease; and T-009, an anti-CD123 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products using its human immuno-oncology anti-PD-1 mAb STI-A1110. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.