Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (SNNA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX)

This is a contrast between Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA) and Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00 Quanterix Corporation 27 14.34 N/A -1.52 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Quanterix Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -181.5% -60.3% Quanterix Corporation 0.00% -76.6% -47.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. Its competitor Quanterix Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.1 and its Quick Ratio is 2.6. Quanterix Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Quanterix Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Quanterix Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 1,968.97% at a $3 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Quanterix Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 70.7% and 72.3% respectively. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.3%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.4% of Quanterix Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -0.19% -10.95% -56.84% -68.4% -94.73% -65.95% Quanterix Corporation -5.61% -12.44% 39.24% 49.73% 109.04% 69.2%

For the past year Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -65.95% weaker performance while Quanterix Corporation has 69.2% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Quanterix Corporation beats Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes topical products for medical dermatology and aesthetics markets in North America. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include SNA-120, a TrkA inhibitor, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of pruritus, itch, and neurogenic inflammation associated with psoriasis; and SNA-125, a dual JAK3/TrkA inhibitor that is in pre-clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus. It also develops SNA-001, a photoparticle therapy, which is in pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris and the reduction of unwanted light-pigmented hair. The company was formerly known as Sienna Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2016. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and SR-X system that supports the detection capability of approximately six biomarkers per test. The company's products also comprise kits, such as beads, capture and detector reagents, enzyme reagents, and enzyme substrates to run tests; and consumables, such as proprietary Simoa disks, cuvettes, and disposable tips. In addition, it offers contract research services, including sample testing, assay development, and custom development services. Quanterix Corporation primarily operates in the areas of neurology, oncology, cardiology, infectious diseases, and inflammation. The company was formerly known as Digital Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to Quanterix Corporation in August 2007. Quanterix Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.