Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (SNNA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)

We are comparing Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.59 0.00 Mustang Bio Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -181.5% -60.3% Mustang Bio Inc. 0.00% -65% -58.7%

Liquidity

2.6 and 2.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Mustang Bio Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.3 and 6.3 respectively. Mustang Bio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 52.6% of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 6.5% of Mustang Bio Inc. shares. About 5.6% of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Mustang Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -28.65% -35.29% -53.68% -86.87% -91.41% -43.1% Mustang Bio Inc. -2.92% 43.53% -10.74% -24.14% -52.44% 35.71%

For the past year Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Mustang Bio Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Mustang Bio Inc. beats Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes topical products for medical dermatology and aesthetics markets in North America. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include SNA-120, a TrkA inhibitor, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of pruritus, itch, and neurogenic inflammation associated with psoriasis; and SNA-125, a dual JAK3/TrkA inhibitor that is in pre-clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus. It also develops SNA-001, a photoparticle therapy, which is in pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris and the reduction of unwanted light-pigmented hair. The company was formerly known as Sienna Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2016. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.