Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (SNNA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

As Biotechnology businesses, Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA) and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.59 0.00 Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 5 3.82 N/A -2.79 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -181.5% -60.3% Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -57.5% -27.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.6. The Current Ratio of rival Mersana Therapeutics Inc. is 6.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.2. Mersana Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 52.6% of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 59.9% of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% are Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -28.65% -35.29% -53.68% -86.87% -91.41% -43.1% Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 7.14% 27.93% -5.51% -2.12% -63.66% 47.06%

For the past year Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Mersana Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Mersana Therapeutics Inc. beats Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes topical products for medical dermatology and aesthetics markets in North America. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include SNA-120, a TrkA inhibitor, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of pruritus, itch, and neurogenic inflammation associated with psoriasis; and SNA-125, a dual JAK3/TrkA inhibitor that is in pre-clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus. It also develops SNA-001, a photoparticle therapy, which is in pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris and the reduction of unwanted light-pigmented hair. The company was formerly known as Sienna Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2016. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company that discovers, engineers, and develops antibody drug conjugates to cure various cancers. The company develops immune conjugate therapies to create drugs that enhance patientsÂ’ lives. It offers XMT-1522, a drug therapy for tumor models that express relatively low amounts of the HER2 protein; and human anti-HER2 antibody used in XMT-1522. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic alliances with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck Serono; and Asana BioSciences. The company was formerly known as Nanopharma Corp. and changed its name to Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2005. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.