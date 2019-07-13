Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (SNNA)’s Financial Results Comparing With MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD)

We are comparing Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.59 0.00 MannKind Corporation 1 5.02 N/A -0.58 0.00

In table 1 we can see Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and MannKind Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and MannKind Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -181.5% -60.3% MannKind Corporation 0.00% 53.1% -155.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. Its competitor MannKind Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than MannKind Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and MannKind Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MannKind Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively MannKind Corporation has an average target price of $3.33, with potential upside of 205.50%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and MannKind Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 52.6% and 30.5% respectively. About 5.6% of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of MannKind Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -28.65% -35.29% -53.68% -86.87% -91.41% -43.1% MannKind Corporation -2.94% -18.52% -8.33% -27.87% -29.79% 24.53%

For the past year Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while MannKind Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

MannKind Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes topical products for medical dermatology and aesthetics markets in North America. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include SNA-120, a TrkA inhibitor, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of pruritus, itch, and neurogenic inflammation associated with psoriasis; and SNA-125, a dual JAK3/TrkA inhibitor that is in pre-clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus. It also develops SNA-001, a photoparticle therapy, which is in pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris and the reduction of unwanted light-pigmented hair. The company was formerly known as Sienna Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2016. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.