Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (SNNA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP)

We will be contrasting the differences between Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA) and Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 20.16M -3.41 0.00 Immutep Limited 1 0.00 35.82M -0.40 0.00

Table 1 highlights Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Immutep Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 3,371,801,304.57% -181.5% -60.3% Immutep Limited 2,434,747,145.19% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Immutep Limited can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Immutep Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is $3, with potential upside of 2,508.70%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Immutep Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 70.7% and 10.32%. 5.3% are Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -0.19% -10.95% -56.84% -68.4% -94.73% -65.95% Immutep Limited -3.42% -16.08% -19.18% -27.91% -38.58% -16.54%

For the past year Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Immutep Limited.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Immutep Limited beats Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes topical products for medical dermatology and aesthetics markets in North America. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include SNA-120, a TrkA inhibitor, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of pruritus, itch, and neurogenic inflammation associated with psoriasis; and SNA-125, a dual JAK3/TrkA inhibitor that is in pre-clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus. It also develops SNA-001, a photoparticle therapy, which is in pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris and the reduction of unwanted light-pigmented hair. The company was formerly known as Sienna Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2016. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

Immutep Limited engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical biotechnology products in Australia. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its core technologies are based on the lymphocyte activation gene-3 (LAG-3) immune control mechanism, which plays a vital role in the regulation of the T cell immune response. The company's lead product candidate is IMP321, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in metastatic breast cancer when used as a chemoimmunotherapy, as well as in Phase I clinical trials in metastatic melanoma. Its other products include IMP731, a LAG-3 depleting antibody for immunosuppression in autoimmune diseases; IMP701, a LAG-3 antagonist antibody for immunostimulation to treat cancer; and IMP761, a LAG-3 agonist antibody for immunosuppression in autoimmune diseases. Immutep Limited is also developing CVac, an autologous dendritic cell therapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for ovarian cancer. The company was formerly known as Prima BioMed Ltd and changed its name to Immutep Limited in November 2017. Immutep Limited is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.