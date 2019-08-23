Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (SNNA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Both Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA) and Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00 Exelixis Inc. 21 6.58 N/A 2.08 10.22

Table 1 highlights Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Exelixis Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -181.5% -60.3% Exelixis Inc. 0.00% 59.6% 53.1%

Liquidity

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Exelixis Inc. are 7.6 and 7.5 respectively. Exelixis Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Exelixis Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Exelixis Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively Exelixis Inc. has an average target price of $33.33, with potential upside of 61.64%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Exelixis Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 70.7% and 80.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 5.3% of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.4% of Exelixis Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -0.19% -10.95% -56.84% -68.4% -94.73% -65.95% Exelixis Inc. 2.7% -1.07% 9.98% -8.71% -0.93% 8.13%

For the past year Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -65.95% weaker performance while Exelixis Inc. has 8.13% stronger performance.

Summary

Exelixis Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes topical products for medical dermatology and aesthetics markets in North America. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include SNA-120, a TrkA inhibitor, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of pruritus, itch, and neurogenic inflammation associated with psoriasis; and SNA-125, a dual JAK3/TrkA inhibitor that is in pre-clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus. It also develops SNA-001, a photoparticle therapy, which is in pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris and the reduction of unwanted light-pigmented hair. The company was formerly known as Sienna Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2016. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

Exelixis, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines with the potential to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The companyÂ’s products include CABOMETYX for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid carcinoma. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors, which has shown clinical anti-tumor activity in approximately 20 forms of cancer and is the subject of a broad clinical development program. It also offers COTELLIC (cobimetinib), a selective inhibitor of MEK, in combination with vemurafenib for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E or V600K mutation-positive advanced melanoma in the United States; and in combination with vemurafenib in other territories, including the European Union, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Merck, and Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited for the development and commercialization of various compounds and programs. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.