Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (SNNA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA) and Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00 Cytokinetics Incorporated 10 20.41 N/A -1.93 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -181.5% -60.3% Cytokinetics Incorporated 0.00% -269.2% -47.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.6 while its Current Ratio is 2.6. Meanwhile, Cytokinetics Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 7.1 while its Quick Ratio is 7.1. Cytokinetics Incorporated is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Cytokinetics Incorporated Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cytokinetics Incorporated 0 0 3 3.00

The upside potential is 321.17% for Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. with average price target of $3. Competitively the average price target of Cytokinetics Incorporated is $18, which is potential 45.28% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Cytokinetics Incorporated, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 70.7% of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 70.9% of Cytokinetics Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 5.3% of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1% of Cytokinetics Incorporated shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -0.19% -10.95% -56.84% -68.4% -94.73% -65.95% Cytokinetics Incorporated 4.28% 8.45% 46.51% 75.4% 63.62% 92.88%

For the past year Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -65.95% weaker performance while Cytokinetics Incorporated has 92.88% stronger performance.

Summary

Cytokinetics Incorporated beats Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes topical products for medical dermatology and aesthetics markets in North America. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include SNA-120, a TrkA inhibitor, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of pruritus, itch, and neurogenic inflammation associated with psoriasis; and SNA-125, a dual JAK3/TrkA inhibitor that is in pre-clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus. It also develops SNA-001, a photoparticle therapy, which is in pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris and the reduction of unwanted light-pigmented hair. The company was formerly known as Sienna Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2016. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency. The company is preparing for the commercialization of Tirasemtiv in North America and Europe, as well as has granted an option to Astellas Pharma Inc. for development and commercialization in other countries. The company has strategic alliances with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator that is in two ongoing Phase II clinical trials enrolling patients with spinal muscular atrophy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as other indications associated with muscle weakness; and with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Amgen Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and other countries; and Astellas Pharma Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil and related compounds. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.