Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (SNNA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA) and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00 Compugen Ltd. 4 32.41 N/A -0.55 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Compugen Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA) and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -181.5% -60.3% Compugen Ltd. 0.00% -83.4% -60.4%

Liquidity

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. On the competitive side is, Compugen Ltd. which has a 5.1 Current Ratio and a 5.1 Quick Ratio. Compugen Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Compugen Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Compugen Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 334.78% at a $3 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Compugen Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 70.7% and 24.3% respectively. About 5.3% of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Compugen Ltd. has 12% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -0.19% -10.95% -56.84% -68.4% -94.73% -65.95% Compugen Ltd. -2.7% -14.74% -6.36% -9.24% 2.86% 49.31%

For the past year Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -65.95% weaker performance while Compugen Ltd. has 49.31% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Compugen Ltd. beats Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes topical products for medical dermatology and aesthetics markets in North America. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include SNA-120, a TrkA inhibitor, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of pruritus, itch, and neurogenic inflammation associated with psoriasis; and SNA-125, a dual JAK3/TrkA inhibitor that is in pre-clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus. It also develops SNA-001, a photoparticle therapy, which is in pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris and the reduction of unwanted light-pigmented hair. The company was formerly known as Sienna Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2016. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.