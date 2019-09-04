Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (SNNA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)

This is a contrast between Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -2.71 0.00

In table 1 we can see Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -181.5% -60.3% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.4% -61.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.6 and 2.6. Competitively, Acer Therapeutics Inc. has 10.9 and 10.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Acer Therapeutics Inc. is $48, which is potential 1,775.00% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 70.7% and 61.1% respectively. About 5.3% of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -0.19% -10.95% -56.84% -68.4% -94.73% -65.95% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 2.4% -23.92% -84.35% -87.67% -84.67% -85.14%

For the past year Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Acer Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes topical products for medical dermatology and aesthetics markets in North America. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include SNA-120, a TrkA inhibitor, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of pruritus, itch, and neurogenic inflammation associated with psoriasis; and SNA-125, a dual JAK3/TrkA inhibitor that is in pre-clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus. It also develops SNA-001, a photoparticle therapy, which is in pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris and the reduction of unwanted light-pigmented hair. The company was formerly known as Sienna Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2016. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.