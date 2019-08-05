Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (SNNA) and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) Comparing side by side

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA) and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00 Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.55 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA) and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -181.5% -60.3% Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 657.58% and its consensus target price is $2.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 70.7% of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 40.67% of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. shares. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.3%. Competitively, Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has 0.26% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -0.19% -10.95% -56.84% -68.4% -94.73% -65.95% Trillium Therapeutics Inc. -1.69% 4.05% -38.77% -80.06% -93.02% -79.59%

For the past year Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes topical products for medical dermatology and aesthetics markets in North America. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include SNA-120, a TrkA inhibitor, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of pruritus, itch, and neurogenic inflammation associated with psoriasis; and SNA-125, a dual JAK3/TrkA inhibitor that is in pre-clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus. It also develops SNA-001, a photoparticle therapy, which is in pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris and the reduction of unwanted light-pigmented hair. The company was formerly known as Sienna Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2016. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced hematologic malignancies and solid tumors therapy. Its product candidates also include TTI-622, an IgG4 SIRPaFc protein for combination therapy; bromodomain inhibitor; and epidermal growth factor receptor antagonist, which are in preclinical development stage, as well as undisclosed immuno-oncology targets that are in the discovery Phase. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Therapeutics Corp. and changed its name to Trillium Therapeutics Inc. in June 2014. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.