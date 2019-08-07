Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (SNNA) and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Comparison side by side

Both Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA) and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00 Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 163.25 N/A -2.66 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA) and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -181.5% -60.3% Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.5% -71.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.6. The Current Ratio of rival Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.2. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 70.7% and 72.4% respectively. 5.3% are Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -0.19% -10.95% -56.84% -68.4% -94.73% -65.95% Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.23% 6.31% 32.96% 75.82% 45.68% 115.73%

For the past year Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes topical products for medical dermatology and aesthetics markets in North America. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include SNA-120, a TrkA inhibitor, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of pruritus, itch, and neurogenic inflammation associated with psoriasis; and SNA-125, a dual JAK3/TrkA inhibitor that is in pre-clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus. It also develops SNA-001, a photoparticle therapy, which is in pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris and the reduction of unwanted light-pigmented hair. The company was formerly known as Sienna Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2016. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative, and breast cancer; and Phase 2b clinical trial. It also develops SNDX-6352, an immunoglobulin G subclass 4 isotype that binds to the ligand binding domain of CSF-1R, blocking the binding and consequent activation by natural ligands interleukin-34 and colony stimulating factor-1, and disrupting tumor-associated macrophages activity. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has clinical collaborations with MSD International GmbH, Genentech, and Merck KGaA and Pfizer; collaborative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute; and license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.