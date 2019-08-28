Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (SNNA) and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Comparing side by side

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA) and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00 Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 771 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00

In table 1 we can see Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Stoke Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Stoke Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -181.5% -60.3% Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. Its competitor Stoke Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 30.3 and its Quick Ratio is 30.3. Stoke Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 70.7% and 73.4% respectively. 5.3% are Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -0.19% -10.95% -56.84% -68.4% -94.73% -65.95% Stoke Therapeutics Inc. -1.72% -14.65% 0% 0% 0% -3.64%

For the past year Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Stoke Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Stoke Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 6 factors Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes topical products for medical dermatology and aesthetics markets in North America. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include SNA-120, a TrkA inhibitor, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of pruritus, itch, and neurogenic inflammation associated with psoriasis; and SNA-125, a dual JAK3/TrkA inhibitor that is in pre-clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus. It also develops SNA-001, a photoparticle therapy, which is in pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris and the reduction of unwanted light-pigmented hair. The company was formerly known as Sienna Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2016. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.