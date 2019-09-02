Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (SNNA) and Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Comparison side by side

Both Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA) and Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00 Personalis Inc. 21 11.09 N/A -0.71 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Personalis Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -181.5% -60.3% Personalis Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

2.6 and 2.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Personalis Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Personalis Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 70.7% of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 48.6% of Personalis Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 5.3% of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Personalis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -0.19% -10.95% -56.84% -68.4% -94.73% -65.95% Personalis Inc. -16.19% -27.78% 0% 0% 0% -37.14%

For the past year Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Personalis Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Personalis Inc. beats Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes topical products for medical dermatology and aesthetics markets in North America. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include SNA-120, a TrkA inhibitor, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of pruritus, itch, and neurogenic inflammation associated with psoriasis; and SNA-125, a dual JAK3/TrkA inhibitor that is in pre-clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus. It also develops SNA-001, a photoparticle therapy, which is in pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris and the reduction of unwanted light-pigmented hair. The company was formerly known as Sienna Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2016. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.