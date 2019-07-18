Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (SNNA) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.59 0.00 MannKind Corporation 1 4.67 N/A -0.58 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and MannKind Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and MannKind Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -181.5% -60.3% MannKind Corporation 0.00% 53.1% -155.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. Its competitor MannKind Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than MannKind Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and MannKind Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MannKind Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively MannKind Corporation has an average target price of $3.33, with potential upside of 220.19%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and MannKind Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 52.6% and 30.5%. 5.6% are Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of MannKind Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -28.65% -35.29% -53.68% -86.87% -91.41% -43.1% MannKind Corporation -2.94% -18.52% -8.33% -27.87% -29.79% 24.53%

For the past year Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -43.1% weaker performance while MannKind Corporation has 24.53% stronger performance.

Summary

MannKind Corporation beats Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes topical products for medical dermatology and aesthetics markets in North America. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include SNA-120, a TrkA inhibitor, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of pruritus, itch, and neurogenic inflammation associated with psoriasis; and SNA-125, a dual JAK3/TrkA inhibitor that is in pre-clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus. It also develops SNA-001, a photoparticle therapy, which is in pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris and the reduction of unwanted light-pigmented hair. The company was formerly known as Sienna Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2016. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.