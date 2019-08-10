Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (SNNA) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Biotechnology company, Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA) is competing with its peers based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.7% of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.3% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -181.50% -60.30% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.14 1.91 2.71 2.85

The rivals have a potential upside of 137.53%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -0.19% -10.95% -56.84% -68.4% -94.73% -65.95% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 and a Quick Ratio of 2.6. Competitively, Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 7.07 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Dividends

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers beat Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes topical products for medical dermatology and aesthetics markets in North America. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include SNA-120, a TrkA inhibitor, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of pruritus, itch, and neurogenic inflammation associated with psoriasis; and SNA-125, a dual JAK3/TrkA inhibitor that is in pre-clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus. It also develops SNA-001, a photoparticle therapy, which is in pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris and the reduction of unwanted light-pigmented hair. The company was formerly known as Sienna Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2016. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.