Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (SNNA) and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA) and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00 ImmunoGen Inc. 2 9.74 N/A -1.21 0.00

Demonstrates Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and ImmunoGen Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA) and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -181.5% -60.3% ImmunoGen Inc. 0.00% -582.6% -51.9%

Liquidity

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. On the competitive side is, ImmunoGen Inc. which has a 4.7 Current Ratio and a 4.7 Quick Ratio. ImmunoGen Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and ImmunoGen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ImmunoGen Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $3, and a 1,563.89% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 70.7% of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 80.3% of ImmunoGen Inc. shares. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.3%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of ImmunoGen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -0.19% -10.95% -56.84% -68.4% -94.73% -65.95% ImmunoGen Inc. -3.43% -3.85% -6.25% -55.88% -76.42% -53.13%

For the past year Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than ImmunoGen Inc.

Summary

ImmunoGen Inc. beats Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes topical products for medical dermatology and aesthetics markets in North America. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include SNA-120, a TrkA inhibitor, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of pruritus, itch, and neurogenic inflammation associated with psoriasis; and SNA-125, a dual JAK3/TrkA inhibitor that is in pre-clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus. It also develops SNA-001, a photoparticle therapy, which is in pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris and the reduction of unwanted light-pigmented hair. The company was formerly known as Sienna Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2016. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.