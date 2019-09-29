Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (SNNA) and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) Comparing side by side

Both Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA) and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 20.16M -3.41 0.00 ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. N/A 0.00 41.76M -0.48 0.00

Demonstrates Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 3,371,801,304.57% -181.5% -60.3% ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 136,470,588,235.29% -321.9% -158.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.6. The Current Ratio of rival ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. is 9.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.5. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is $3, with potential upside of 2,508.70%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 70.7% and 4.3%. Insiders owned roughly 5.3% of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -0.19% -10.95% -56.84% -68.4% -94.73% -65.95% ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 2.46% 47.06% 3.46% -10.71% -89.43% 47.06%

For the past year Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -65.95% weaker performance while ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. has 47.06% stronger performance.

Summary

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. beats Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes topical products for medical dermatology and aesthetics markets in North America. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include SNA-120, a TrkA inhibitor, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of pruritus, itch, and neurogenic inflammation associated with psoriasis; and SNA-125, a dual JAK3/TrkA inhibitor that is in pre-clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus. It also develops SNA-001, a photoparticle therapy, which is in pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris and the reduction of unwanted light-pigmented hair. The company was formerly known as Sienna Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2016. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immune-based therapies for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is ICT-107, a dendritic cell (DC) immunotherapy targeting cancer stem cells (CSCs) and cancer antigens, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). The company is also developing ICT-140, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CSCs and cancer antigens that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer; and ICT-121, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CD133 markers and CSCs, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat recurrent GBM and other solid tumor cancers. In addition, it has a portfolio of other potential therapeutic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company was formerly known as Optical Molecular Imaging, Inc. and changed its name to ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. in November 2006. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. is based in Calabasas, California.