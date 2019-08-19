Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (SNNA) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) Comparison side by side

Both Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00 Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.33 0.00

Demonstrates Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -181.5% -60.3% Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.6 and 2.6. Competitively, Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has 59.8 and 59.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 70.7% of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.2% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 5.3% of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has 34.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -0.19% -10.95% -56.84% -68.4% -94.73% -65.95% Hoth Therapeutics Inc. -20.06% 4.74% 6.3% 0% 0% -32.71%

For the past year Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Hoth Therapeutics Inc. beats Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes topical products for medical dermatology and aesthetics markets in North America. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include SNA-120, a TrkA inhibitor, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of pruritus, itch, and neurogenic inflammation associated with psoriasis; and SNA-125, a dual JAK3/TrkA inhibitor that is in pre-clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus. It also develops SNA-001, a photoparticle therapy, which is in pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris and the reduction of unwanted light-pigmented hair. The company was formerly known as Sienna Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2016. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.