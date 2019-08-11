Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (SNNA) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) Comparison side by side

Both Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00 Genfit SA 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Genfit SA.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Genfit SA’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -181.5% -60.3% Genfit SA 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Genfit SA.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Genfit SA’s potential upside is 242.01% and its average target price is $56.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 70.7% of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Genfit SA are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 5.3% of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -0.19% -10.95% -56.84% -68.4% -94.73% -65.95% Genfit SA -0.45% -12% -29.64% 0% 0% -20.97%

For the past year Genfit SA has weaker performance than Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Genfit SA beats Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes topical products for medical dermatology and aesthetics markets in North America. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include SNA-120, a TrkA inhibitor, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of pruritus, itch, and neurogenic inflammation associated with psoriasis; and SNA-125, a dual JAK3/TrkA inhibitor that is in pre-clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus. It also develops SNA-001, a photoparticle therapy, which is in pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris and the reduction of unwanted light-pigmented hair. The company was formerly known as Sienna Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2016. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.