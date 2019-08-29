Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (SNNA) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00 Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 89 6.30 N/A 3.71 20.20

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -181.5% -60.3% Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 19.3% 18.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.6. The Current Ratio of rival Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 20.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 20.7. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 70.7% of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 91% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 5.3% of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 5.5% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -0.19% -10.95% -56.84% -68.4% -94.73% -65.95% Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.31% -12.8% -12.18% -5.06% -22.96% 5.92%

For the past year Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -65.95% weaker performance while Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.92% stronger performance.

Summary

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes topical products for medical dermatology and aesthetics markets in North America. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include SNA-120, a TrkA inhibitor, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of pruritus, itch, and neurogenic inflammation associated with psoriasis; and SNA-125, a dual JAK3/TrkA inhibitor that is in pre-clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus. It also develops SNA-001, a photoparticle therapy, which is in pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris and the reduction of unwanted light-pigmented hair. The company was formerly known as Sienna Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2016. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.