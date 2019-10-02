Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (SNNA) and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Comparison side by side

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA) and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 20.16M -3.41 0.00 Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 7.56M -4.83 0.00

Table 1 highlights Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 3,436,754,176.61% -181.5% -60.3% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 342,919,350.45% -169.6% -115.5%

Liquidity

2.6 and 2.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5 and 5 respectively. Cellectar Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has a 905.03% upside potential and a consensus target price of $3. Competitively Cellectar Biosciences Inc. has a consensus target price of $8.5, with potential upside of 342.71%. The information presented earlier suggests that Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Cellectar Biosciences Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 70.7% and 49.3% respectively. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.3%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -0.19% -10.95% -56.84% -68.4% -94.73% -65.95% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 3.3% 2.82% -1.35% 8.42% -36.34% 41.29%

For the past year Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Cellectar Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes topical products for medical dermatology and aesthetics markets in North America. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include SNA-120, a TrkA inhibitor, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of pruritus, itch, and neurogenic inflammation associated with psoriasis; and SNA-125, a dual JAK3/TrkA inhibitor that is in pre-clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus. It also develops SNA-001, a photoparticle therapy, which is in pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris and the reduction of unwanted light-pigmented hair. The company was formerly known as Sienna Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2016. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. The company offers CLR 131, a PDC cytotoxic radioisotope product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, as well as in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; and CLR 125, a cancer-targeting radiotherapeutic is under pre-clinical investigation for the treatment of micrometastatic disease. It also provides CLR 124, a cancer-targeting positron emission tomography imaging PDC for the selective detection of tumors and metastases in a range of cancers; and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination. In addition, the company is developing CLR 1601-PTX, CLR 1602-PTX, and CLR 1603-PTX product candidates, which are in pre-clinical research for the treatment of chemotherapy. It has strategic collaboration with Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to develop phospholipid drug conjugates. The company was formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. in February 2014. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.