Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (SNNA) and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA) and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00 BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -1.46 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -181.5% -60.3% BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. Its competitor BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.8 and its Quick Ratio is 10.8. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is $3, with potential upside of 1,780.88%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 70.7% and 57.1%. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.3%. Comparatively, BridgeBio Pharma Inc. has 9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -0.19% -10.95% -56.84% -68.4% -94.73% -65.95% BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 4.37% 7.23% 0% 0% 0% 6.53%

For the past year Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -65.95% weaker performance while BridgeBio Pharma Inc. has 6.53% stronger performance.

Summary

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes topical products for medical dermatology and aesthetics markets in North America. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include SNA-120, a TrkA inhibitor, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of pruritus, itch, and neurogenic inflammation associated with psoriasis; and SNA-125, a dual JAK3/TrkA inhibitor that is in pre-clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus. It also develops SNA-001, a photoparticle therapy, which is in pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris and the reduction of unwanted light-pigmented hair. The company was formerly known as Sienna Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2016. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.