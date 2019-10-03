Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (SNNA) and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA) and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 20.16M -3.41 0.00 Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 10.25M -1.89 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 3,558,693,733.45% -181.5% -60.3% Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 247,548,664.44% -73.3% -57.3%

Liquidity

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. On the competitive side is, Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 7.8 Current Ratio and a 7.8 Quick Ratio. Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $3, while its potential upside is 1,110.17%. Competitively Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $7, with potential upside of 94.44%. The data provided earlier shows that Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 70.7% of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 88.1% of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.3%. On the other hand, insiders held about 8.27% of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -0.19% -10.95% -56.84% -68.4% -94.73% -65.95% Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -9.11% -32.51% -45.76% -60.9% -24.95%

For the past year Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes topical products for medical dermatology and aesthetics markets in North America. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include SNA-120, a TrkA inhibitor, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of pruritus, itch, and neurogenic inflammation associated with psoriasis; and SNA-125, a dual JAK3/TrkA inhibitor that is in pre-clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus. It also develops SNA-001, a photoparticle therapy, which is in pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris and the reduction of unwanted light-pigmented hair. The company was formerly known as Sienna Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2016. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It is also involved in developing ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.