Sidoti \u0026 Co. Maintains a “Buy” Rating on Columbus McKinnon (CMCO) and $55.0000 Target; Balyasny Asset Management Has Upped Acuity Brands (AYI) Position

Balyasny Asset Management Llc increased Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) stake by 4.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Balyasny Asset Management Llc acquired 3,594 shares as Acuity Brands Inc (AYI)’s stock declined 7.00%. The Balyasny Asset Management Llc holds 86,583 shares with $10.39 million value, up from 82,989 last quarter. Acuity Brands Inc now has $4.83B valuation. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $120.96. About 214,790 shares traded. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has declined 1.37% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – “CONTINUE TO BE CAUTIOUS AND BELIEVE OVERALL MARKET CONDITIONS COULD CONTINUE TO BE CHALLENGING FOR NEAR FUTURE”; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS – BELIEVE PRICE OF CERTAIN LED COMPONENTS TO CONTINUE TO DECLINE THOUGHT AT DECELERATING PACE, SOME OTHER COSTS TO CONTINUE TO INCREASE; 23/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: New Visual Acuity and Crowding Tests for Better Detection of Amblyopia; 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports; 14/03/2018 – Riata Capital Group’s Eyecare Platform, Acuity Eyecare Group, Announces Appointment of New Chief Executive Officer and the Closing of Two New Acquisitions; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS 2Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN +40.2%, EST. +41.4%; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – SOFT ORDER ACTIVITY IN CERTAIN SALES CHANNELS SUGGESTS GROWTH IN LIGHTING FIXTURE MARKET MAY REMAIN SLUGGISH FOR BALANCE OF 2018; 04/04/2018 – Acuity Brands 2Q EPS $2.33; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Says That Acuity’s Acquisition Of Iota Is Credit Positive, No Ratings Impact; 14/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Visual Acuity and Optical Coherence Tomography One Year After ILM-flap Transposition

The financial company have set price target of $55.0000 on Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) shares. This is 72.68% from the last price. In an analyst report shared with investors and clients on 27 August, Sidoti \u0026 Co. reiterated their “Buy” rating on shares of CMCO.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, makes, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial end-user markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $752.34 million. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists. It has a 14.15 P/E ratio. The firm also provides alloy and carbon steel chains; alloy chains under the Herc-Alloy brand; load chains and carbon steel welded-link chains; alloy and carbon steel closed-die forged chain attachments, including hooks, shackles, Hammerloks, and master links; eye, shank, and ramshorn lifting hooks; and carbon steel forged and stamped products, such as load binders, logging tools, and other securing devices.

More notable recent Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There An Opportunity With Columbus McKinnon Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CMCO) 33% Undervaluation? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Columbus McKinnon’s Q1 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Columbus Mckinnon Corp (CMCO) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Columbus McKinnon Corporation (CMCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 08, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $31.85. About 69,874 shares traded. Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) has declined 2.90% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCO News: 29/03/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON – DIRECTORS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED TERMINATION OF CO’S RIGHTS AGREEMENT, WHICH WAS ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON MAY 18, 2019; 30/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON 4Q ADJ EPS 51C, EST. 49C; 23/05/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Names Aziz S. Aghili to Bd of Directors; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Columbus McKinnon May Face Pressure, Machinery Down; 29/03/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Announces Termination of Shareholder Rights Plan; 30/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORP CMCO.O – EXPECTS REVENUE TO GROW 7% TO 9% INCLUDING THE BENEFIT OF FX IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF FY 2019; 16/05/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 26/03/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Raises Quarter Dividend to 5c Vs. 4c; 29/03/2018 – Columbus McKinnon: Plan Was Originally Scheduled to Expire on May 18, 2019; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 2.9% Position in Columbus McKinnon

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold Columbus McKinnon Corporation shares while 47 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 22.92 million shares or 2.81% more from 22.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 4,649 shares. Westwood Gp Inc reported 515,271 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0% or 48,203 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Comm holds 10,526 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Skylands Limited Co invested in 1.08% or 226,300 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 977 shares. Oberweis Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.71% in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) or 103,453 shares. 6,562 are owned by Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md. Skyline Asset Management Lp reported 303,850 shares stake. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.02% or 111,247 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys accumulated 17,288 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Co Limited has invested 0% in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Fmr Lc holds 636,200 shares. Van Den Berg I owns 51,531 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp reported 13,597 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Balyasny Asset Management Llc decreased Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev (NYSEMKT:NOG) stake by 216,444 shares to 216,981 valued at $595,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Xerox Corp stake by 360,168 shares and now owns 44,338 shares. Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD) was reduced too.

More notable recent Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Those Who Purchased Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Shares Three Years Ago Have A 44% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Six Innovative Lighting Solutions from Acuity Brands Selected for the 2019 IES Progress Report – GlobeNewswire” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Acuity Brands Announces Acquisition of WhiteOptics NYSE:AYI – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold AYI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 35.34 million shares or 7.31% less from 38.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westpac Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Invesco has invested 0% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Northwestern Mutual Wealth has invested 0% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Prudential has 298,409 shares. Victory Cap Management stated it has 42,030 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Kwmg Ltd Liability Com holds 367 shares. Primecap Mgmt Ca reported 57,000 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Utah Retirement holds 0.02% or 7,527 shares. Blair William Il reported 0% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). 4,193 were accumulated by Synovus. Federated Pa reported 14,471 shares. Asset One Com holds 17,538 shares. Moreover, Fil Limited has 0.12% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Korea Invest Corp has 0% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 9,100 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Acuity Brands has $184 highest and $155 lowest target. $166.33’s average target is 37.51% above currents $120.96 stock price. Acuity Brands had 7 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) on Thursday, April 4 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Market Outperform” rating by JMP Securities on Thursday, April 4. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 4 by Robert W. Baird.