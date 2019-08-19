Sibanye Stillwater (Prn) (SBGL) Valuation Rose While Tsp Capital Management Group Increased Position; Eminence Capital LP Cut Stake in Danaher (DHR) by $105.86 Million as Shares Rose

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater (Prn) (SBGL) by 14.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc bought 258,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.44% . The institutional investor held 2.06 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.51M, up from 1.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Sibanye Stillwater (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.2. About 2.18M shares traded. Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL) has risen 97.57% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGL News: 31/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER – VARIOUS FINANCIAL OPTIONS WHICH, WILL ACCELERATE DELEVERAGING ARE BEING ASSESSED, WITH A DECISION ON THESE EXPECTED SOON; 31/05/2018 – Sibanye Gold: Still Confident in Rationale for Deal; 23/03/2018 – SIBANYE SAYS VAN ECK ASSOCIATES ACQUIRES SHRS; HOLDS 10.08%; 14/05/2018 – Lonmin insists Sibanye takeover remains on track; 04/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER SGLJ.J – PROCESS OF SELECTING A NEW INDEPENDENT EXTERNAL AUDIT FIRM FOR GROUP WILL COMMENCE FOLLOWING AGM ON 30 MAY 2018; 31/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER SGLJ.J – APPROXIMATELY R1 BLN IN POTENTIAL COST REDUCTIONS HAVE BEEN IDENTIFIED AND ARE CURRENTLY BEING IMPLEMENTED; 03/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER SGLJ.J – SEISMIC INCIDENT AT SIBANYE-STILLWATER’S DRIEFONTEIN OPERATIONS; 31/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER SGLJ.J – LONMIN IS EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE POSITIVELY TO GROUP EBITDA; 15/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER – SIBANYE-STILLWATER RECEIVES SOUTH AFRICAN RESERVE BANK APPROVAL FOR PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF LONMIN; 24/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER – TWO EMPLOYEES INJURED, EMPLOYEES RECEIVED MEDICAL ATTENTION, AS PRECAUTION CO WITHDREW ALL EMPLOYEES IN VICINITY OF INCIDENT

Eminence Capital Lp decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 48.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eminence Capital Lp sold 801,991 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The hedge fund held 842,309 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.20 million, down from 1.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eminence Capital Lp who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $141.38. About 704,981 shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 10/04/2018 – Fluke Calibration PM500 Pressure Measurement Modules provide an economical solution for conducting high-accuracy calibrations; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher; 26/03/2018 – DANAHER CORP – CREDIT FACILITY EXPIRES ON MARCH 22, 2019; 10/04/2018 – Beckman Coulter Diagnostics Announces Worldwide Commercialization of the Access Sensitive Estradiol; 14/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 19/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.62 TO $3.69; 09/03/2018 – PE Hub: Danaher claims victory for Summit’s Integrated DNA in $2 bln deal; 17/04/2018 – New Keithley KickStart 2.0 Software Removes Complexity from Multi-Instrument Setup, Fast Data Visualization; 30/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. DHR’s profit will be $824.97 million for 30.73 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual earnings per share reported by Danaher Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.36% negative EPS growth.

Eminence Capital Lp, which manages about $10.55B and $6.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 1.78M shares to 5.57M shares, valued at $273.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 270,667 shares in the quarter, for a total of 355,878 shares, and has risen its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

