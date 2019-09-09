Sibanye Stillwater (Prn) (SBGL) Valuation Rose While Tsp Capital Management Group Has Raised Holding by $1.03 Million; Gabelli Funds Position in Vodafone Group Adr (VOD) Has Raised as Share Value Declined

Gabelli Funds Llc increased its stake in Vodafone Group Adr (VOD) by 4.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Funds Llc bought 45,573 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 1.09M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.77 million, up from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Funds Llc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $19.15. About 2.66M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 23/05/2018 – Vodafone Is Said to Offer Bonds to Finance Liberty Global Deal; 06/04/2018 – Economic Times: Vodafone plans ambush marketing during IPL to upstage Reliance Jio; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC – BOARD ANNOUNCES GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE SUCCESSION; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – PROFIT FOR YEAR OF EUR 2.8 BLN; 27/03/2018 – VODAFONE ZAMBIA TO START VOICE-OVER DATA SERVICES WITHIN 3 MOS; 05/03/2018 LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO: TALKS WITH VODAFONE ARE ONGOING; 09/05/2018 – UPC Holding BV (“UPC Holding”), UPCB Finance IV Limited (“UPCB lV”) and UPCB Finance Vll Limited (“UPCB Vll”) announce agreement to sell certain assets to Vodafone Group plc (“Vodafone”); 08/05/2018 – Vodafone nears €18bn deal for Liberty cable assets in Europe; 15/05/2018 – MEDIA-ldea, Vodafone India may face conflict of interest in telecom tower deal – Mint; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE’S VOD.L COLAO SAYS CHAPTER VODAFONE STARTING TO WRITE IS NEW, WILL TAKE FIVE YEARS TO BE WRITTEN

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater (Prn) (SBGL) by 14.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc bought 258,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.44% . The institutional investor held 2.06M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.51M, up from 1.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Sibanye Stillwater (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $4.99. About 4.99M shares traded or 23.26% up from the average. Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL) has risen 97.57% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGL News: 14/05/2018 – LONMIN SAYS SIBANYE TRANSACTION `IS PROGRESSING ON SCEDULE’; 28/03/2018 – Shareholders in South Africa’s DRDGOLD back Sibanye-Stillwater assets plan; 06/04/2018 – Sibanye Gold: Facility Increased to Accommodate Growth; 15/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER – SIBANYE-STILLWATER RECEIVES SOUTH AFRICAN RESERVE BANK APPROVAL FOR PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF LONMIN; 23/03/2018 – SIBANYE GOLD SPOKESMAN JAMES WELLSTED COMMENTS BY PHONE; 03/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER SGLJ.J – SEISMIC INCIDENT AT SIBANYE-STILLWATER’S DRIEFONTEIN OPERATIONS; 06/04/2018 – Sibanye Gold: New Facility Increased From $350M to US$600M; 31/05/2018 – Sibanye Gold Confident of Rationale for Lonmin Deal; 18/05/2018 – SIBANYE CONSIDERING PIPELINE FINANCING, STREAMING AGREEMENTS AND HEDGING BUT NOT RAISING EQUITY TO CUT DEBT; 09/05/2018 – REG-CORRECTION: HSBC Securities (South Africa) (Pty) Limited : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl) – Sibanye Gold Ltd

More notable recent Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “28 Stocks Moving in Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sibanye-Stillwater says five-month gold strike over – Seeking Alpha” published on April 17, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Shares of Sibanye-Stillwater Jumped on Tuesday – Motley Fool” on March 19, 2019. More interesting news about Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Iamgold: African Assets Come Into The Limelight – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of Sibanye-Stillwater Plunged on Thursday – The Motley Fool” with publication date: March 28, 2019.

Gabelli Funds Llc, which manages about $25.90 billion and $15.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 71,800 shares to 292,410 shares, valued at $55.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dell Technologies Inc Cl C by 19,084 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,977 shares, and cut its stake in Sensient Technologies Corp (NYSE:SXT).

More notable recent Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Vodafone Is Bleeding In India – Seeking Alpha” on May 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cinedigm Acquires North America Rights for Action-Packed Thriller “AWAKE” on Digital and VOD August 16 – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Fool.com published: “What a 40% Dividend Cut Means for Vodafone – Motley Fool” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 25, 2019 : NOK, F, QQQ, TSLA, FB, TAL, BMY, VOD, SNAP, MT, MU, TVIX – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Vodafone: Thoughts On A Possible Dividend Cut – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 12, 2018.