Sibanye Stillwater (Prn) (SBGL) Valuation Declined While Tsp Capital Management Group Has Upped by $1.03 Million Its Position; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Value Rose While Cullen Capital Management Cut Holding

Cullen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 4.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc sold 58,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.34 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.41M, down from 1.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $57.02. About 6.05M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 17/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Says Overall Strategy Is Working (Video); 16/05/2018 – Cisco: Provision for Income Taxes Includes $11.1B Charge Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act for 9 Mos Ended April 28; 16/05/2018 – Cisco drops despite earnings beat; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric; 20/03/2018 – Checkmarx Names Bernd Leger Chief Marketing Officer; 01/05/2018 – BI UK: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to do more to support start-ups to secure its future as a technological innovator, said former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 30/03/2018 – Cisco Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Cisco Technology on March 27 for “Method and apparatus for verifying source addresses in a; 08/03/2018 – Cisco Disrupts Optical Transport with Innovative Modular Platforms

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater (Prn) (SBGL) by 14.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc bought 258,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.06 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.51M, up from 1.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Sibanye Stillwater (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.65B market cap company. The stock increased 3.93% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $5.29. About 1.18 million shares traded. Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL) has risen 7.28% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGL News: 31/05/2018 – Sibanye Gold Considering Raising Up to $500 M via a Streaming Arrangement; 03/05/2018 – Sibanye Gold: Production Lost in 1Q to Be Recovered During Remainder of 2018; 03/05/2018 – Sibanye Gold Backs 2018 View; 31/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER – PLANNED RESTRUCTURING BY LONMIN OF HIGHER COST GENERATION 1 SHAFTS, WHICH HAVE REACHED END OF THEIR RESERVE LIVES, HAS COMMENCED; 07/05/2018 – SIBANYE SAYS SEVEN EMPLOYEES PASSED AWAY FROM INJURIES; 31/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER SGLJ.J – PURSUING ITS DELEVERAGING STRATEGY, AND GROUP LIQUIDITY REMAINS SOUND; 03/05/2018 – Sibanye Searches for Seven Workers at South Africa Gold Mine; 29/05/2018 – Sibanye Makes the Case for Speedy Approval of Lonmin Deal; 04/05/2018 – SIBANYE IN PROCESS OF APPOINTING NEW AUDITOR; 04/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER SGLJ.J – ANOTHER TRAPPED EMPLOYEE HAS BEEN LOCATED, WHILE TWO EMPLOYEES REMAIN UNACCOUNTED FOR

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87B and $2.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Archer (NYSE:ADM) by 25,995 shares to 122,978 shares, valued at $5.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Co. (NYSE:RTN) by 26,090 shares in the quarter, for a total of 347,565 shares, and has risen its stake in Siemens Ag (Adr) (SIEGY).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 19.01 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 203,450 are held by Apriem Advisors. Amer Asset Mngmt reported 25,384 shares. Reliant Invest Management Lc stated it has 0.68% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Invest House Limited holds 1.26% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 215,500 shares. Augustine Asset Management holds 18,290 shares. 460,236 are owned by Interocean Capital Lc. Aperio Group Inc Ltd owns 4.22M shares or 0.98% of their US portfolio. Rodgers Brothers Inc accumulated 7,317 shares. Seabridge Ltd stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Marietta Investment Ptnrs Ltd Com holds 1.01% or 59,692 shares. Arcadia Inv Management Corporation Mi holds 2,725 shares. Vantage Invest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 206,390 shares. Moreover, Artemis Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership has 0.26% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 417,700 shares. Loudon Inv Lc accumulated 5.6% or 120,270 shares. Grand Jean has invested 0.16% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).