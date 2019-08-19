Sibanye Stillwater (Prn) (SBGL) Shareholder Tsp Capital Management Group Raised Stake by $1.03 Million; Holt Capital Advisors Dba Holt Capital Partners LP Has Trimmed Walmart (WMT) Holding by $347,745; Valuation Rose

Holt Capital Advisors Llc Dba Holt Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 20.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holt Capital Advisors Llc Dba Holt Capital Partners Lp sold 3,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 14,115 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, down from 17,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holt Capital Advisors Llc Dba Holt Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $322.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $112.99. About 10.97M shares traded or 87.57% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 12/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Walmart close to buying majority of India’s Flipkart, deal likely by end-June; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: U.S. trade team arrives in Beijing for talks, China media cautious; 09/05/2018 – EBAY – TO RELAUNCH EBAY INDIA FOCUSING INITIALLY ON CROSS-BORDER TRADE OPPORTUNITY; 10/04/2018 – Walmart partners with Postmates to expand online grocery delivery; 30/05/2018 – Metro: Team Sonic Racing screenshots leaked by Walmart; 09/05/2018 – `Oops’: Walmart’s Biggest Deal Ever, Announced by SoftBank’s CEO; 13/05/2018 – Economic Times: Walmart to be at ease even if SoftBank stays put in Flipkart; 28/03/2018 – New York Post: Hearst heiress thanks Jesus after Walmart pulls Cosmo from checkout lines; 07/03/2018 – TSYS Announces Agreement with Walmart to Implement New Payment Solution at Retail Locations Nationwide; 28/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Indian trader group objects to Walmart-Flipkart deal

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater (Prn) (SBGL) by 14.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc bought 258,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.44% . The institutional investor held 2.06M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.51M, up from 1.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Sibanye Stillwater (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.15. About 3.34 million shares traded. Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL) has risen 97.57% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGL News: 03/05/2018 – Sibanye Searches for Seven Workers at South Africa Gold Mine; 08/05/2018 – REG-HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl) – Sibanye Gold Ltd; 06/04/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER SGLJ.J – NEW US$600 MLN RCF REPLACES US$350 MLN RCF THAT WAS DUE TO MATURE ON 23 AUGUST 2018; 18/05/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S SIBANYE-STILLWATER CEO CONFIDENT OF LONMIN TAKEOVER, MANAGEMENT MUST MAINTAIN CASH; 03/05/2018 – Sibanye Gold 1Q Adjusted Ebitda Rises 30%; Backs 2018 Production Targets; 03/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER – SEISMIC EVENT THIS AFTERNOON, WHICH CAUSED A FALL OF GROUND IN AN OPERATING STOPE AT ITS MASAKHANE MINE, DRIEFONTEIN OPERATIONS ON WEST RAND, 13 EMPLOYEES WERE UNACCOUNTED FOR; 24/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER – THERE WAS SEISMIC EVENT ON 22 MAY AT IKAMVA MINE, KLOOF OPS, WHICH CAUSED FALL OF GROUND AND RESULTED IN INJURIES TO 3 EMPLOYEES; 06/04/2018 – SIBANYE SAYS RCF INCREASED TO $600M FROM $350M; 28/03/2018 – Shareholders in South Africa’s DRDGOLD back Sibanye-Stillwater assets plan; 11/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER SGLJ.J – OTHER FIVE RESCUED EMPLOYEES REMAIN IN A STABLE CONDITION AND ARE MAKING GOOD PROGRESS

Holt Capital Advisors Llc Dba Holt Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $167.52 million and $344.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 5,003 shares to 57,950 shares, valued at $5.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hengehold Management Limited Company reported 23,300 shares stake. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited reported 0.43% stake. Town And Country Bancshares And Tru Dba First Bankers Tru accumulated 0.42% or 9,160 shares. Iowa Financial Bank, a Iowa-based fund reported 2,312 shares. 60,306 were reported by Altavista Wealth. Rbf Capital Ltd Liability Co has 0.57% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 50,000 shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability owns 3.30 million shares. Qci Asset Mgmt Inc Ny reported 216 shares. The California-based Reilly Financial Advsrs Limited Co has invested 0.33% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Trustmark Retail Bank Trust Department invested 0.4% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Utd Cap Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Company stated it has 436,769 shares. State Street owns 69.21M shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. The Virginia-based Lowe Brockenbrough And has invested 0.94% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Sound Shore Mgmt Ct holds 2.1% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 1.12M shares. 13,349 are held by Smithfield Tru.