Sibanye Stillwater (Prn) (SBGL) Shareholder Tsp Capital Management Group Lifted Its Position by $1.03 Million; Valueact Holdings LP Trimmed Its Position in Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE) as Valuation Rose

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater (Prn) (SBGL) by 14.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc bought 258,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.06M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.51 million, up from 1.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Sibanye Stillwater (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.33. About 1.25 million shares traded. Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL) has risen 7.28% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGL News: 08/05/2018 – REG-HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl) – Sibanye Gold Ltd; 11/05/2018 – SIBANYE GOLD FURTHER UPDATE ON SEISMIC INCIDENT; 14/05/2018 – BlueCrest Capital Management Takes Short Positions in Lonmin, Sibanye Gold; 04/05/2018 – SIBANYE TO END ASSOCIATION WITH KPMG; PLANS TO HIRE NEW AUDITOR; 03/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER SGLJ.J – SEISMIC INCIDENT AT SIBANYE-STILLWATER’S DRIEFONTEIN OPERATIONS; 03/05/2018 – Sibanye Gold 1Q Adjusted Ebitda ZAR1.57B; 15/05/2018 – PLATINUM WEEK-Sibanye-Stillwater will close loss-making output at Lonmin -executive; 31/05/2018 – Sibanye Gold: Uncertainty Driven by Concerns Around Leverage; 04/05/2018 – KPMG Dumped by Sibanye as South Africa Troubles Mount (Correct); 23/03/2018 – SIBANYE GOLD SPOKESMAN JAMES WELLSTED COMMENTS BY PHONE

Valueact Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE) by 5.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp sold 81,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.13% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.43M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.13 million, down from 1.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Hawaiian Elec Industries for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $44.88. About 56,991 shares traded. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) has risen 23.74% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HE News: 08/03/2018 Hawaiian Electric launches largest renewable energy procurement effort in state history; 16/03/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns enhanced Aa3 to Custody Receipts, Series 2018-XL0068C; 19/03/2018 – University of Hawai’i Maui College aims to be the first campus in the nation with 100-percent renewable energy generated on-site with battery-enabled self-supply; 03/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 10/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $645.9 MLN VS $591.6 MLN; 10/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC 1Q REV. $645.9M, EST. $608.5M (2 EST.); 19/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns enhanced Aa3 to Custodial Receipts, Series 2018-XL0068 A & B; 19/03/2018 – University of Hawai’i Maui College aims to be the first campus in the nation with 100-percent renewable energy generated on-sit

More notable recent Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Shares of Sibanye-Stillwater Plunged on Thursday – The Motley Fool” on March 28, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Sibanye-Stillwater a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on February 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Legg Mason, Inc. (LM) ? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL) were released by: Stockhouse.com and their article: “Miner Advances Exploration at Flagship PGE Project-V.PGE – Stockhouse” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sibanye-Stillwater -8% after raising $120M from share sale – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 10, 2019.

More notable recent Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “What Wall Street Analysts Think About Slack’s Stock – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Spirit AeroSystems Holdings (NYSE:SPR) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Weighed On By Its Debt Load? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Cramer Weighs In On Coca-Cola’s Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.68, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold HE shares while 58 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 56.00 million shares or 0.11% less from 56.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chesapeake Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 1.39% or 20,087 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr invested in 982 shares. Northern Trust reported 0.01% stake. Hillsdale Inv Inc has invested 0% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Barclays Pcl accumulated 0% or 52,969 shares. Envestnet Asset Management owns 10,476 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Liability Company holds 489,735 shares. Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 1.53M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Missouri-based First Allied Advisory Svcs has invested 0.01% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) for 5,779 shares. Btim Corp stated it has 336,090 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. 800 were reported by Regions Finance Corp. Chesley Taft Assoc holds 0.02% or 6,700 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan, Michigan-based fund reported 38,840 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 19,392 shares.